Pavilion & TrustRadius honor top go-to-market leaders at the 2024 GTM Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavilion, the leading global community for revenue executives, CEOs, and founders in the B2B technology space, in partnership with TrustRadius, the leading buyer intelligence platform, is proud to announce the winners of the esteemed industry recognition program, the GTM Awards. Winners were recognized at a ceremony in Austin, Texas on October 15th in conjunction with Pavilion's GTM2024 conference among fellow leaders, influencers, and innovators from across the B2B technology industry.

"It was an honor to recognize all of these incredible winners at last night's ceremony in Austin," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "These awards are a testament to our mission at Pavilion to help our members level up through a peer network that includes access to the most elite GTM leaders in the world. These are people who are at the top of their game, and we're thrilled to celebrate them."

The GTM Awards celebrate and honor top go-to-market leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional skills, achievements, and contributions across various sectors within the B2B technology space. Winners have been determined by the GTM Awards judging panel, comprised of independent industry experts Sam Jacobs, Founder & CEO of Pavilion, Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing & Community of TrustRadius, Jacco van der Kooij, Founder of Winning by Design, Sangram Vajre, CEO of GTM Partners, and Debe Rapson, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Women in Revenue.

2024 GTM Award Winners

CEO of the Year: Alina Vandenberghe , Chili Piper

, Chili Piper Startup CEO of the Year: Daniel Berlind , Snappt Inc

, Snappt Inc CRO of the Year: Kiva Kolstein, AlphaSense

Startup CRO of the Year: Ryan Milligan , QuotaPath

, QuotaPath CMO of the Year: Charity Hudnall , Vagaro

, Vagaro Startup CMO of the Year: Colby Proffitt , Shift5

, Shift5 CCO of the Year: Kimberly Simms , Planful (formerly)

, Planful (formerly) Startup CCO of the Year: Gonzalo Cayo , Hivebrite

, Hivebrite RevOps Leader of the Year: Sandy Robinson , Patra

, Patra Fractional/Advisor of the Year: Rachel Johnson , GrowthJen

, GrowthJen Revenue Architect of the Year: Chris Nixon , OneStream

, OneStream Hypergrowth Award: Exclaimer

GTM Innovator Award: Champion

About GTM Awards:

The GTM Awards is an industry-wide recognition program celebrating top go-to-market leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and success in sales, marketing, customer success, operations, CEO/founder roles, and investing. The program is sponsored by Pavilion and G2, and aims to inspire professionals, foster a sense of community, and honor exceptional contributions in the dynamic B2B tech go-to-market landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

About Pavilion:

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since then, it has grown into a 10,000+ member international community of go-to-market leaders. Through structured training in Pavilion University; private, moderated peer groups; and in-person events, Pavilion delivers on its mission to help GTM leaders unlock and achieve their full professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

