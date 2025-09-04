The conversation gap is fixable. Only 38.2% of teams discuss insurance "often/always," while 80.3% are not comfortable recommending a single provider and less than 1% hold a P&C license—underscoring the need for referrals to a licensed, marketplace/broker. Post this

Cost friction is routine, not rare. Eight in ten teams report difficult client money conversations every week; 84.4% adjust treatment plans weekly due to affordability, averaging 4–5 times per week.

Economic euthanasia remains too common. One in four respondents say 20–30%+ of euthanasia decisions stem from inability to pay.

Coverage changes outcomes. Practices with higher percentages of insured pets are statistically less likely to alter treatment for cost and less likely to perform price-driven euthanasia.

Near-consensus on clinical value. 9 in 10 say insurance helps clients say "yes" to optimal care and reduces cost-related anxiety; 68% see improved compliance and 45% report better outcomes.

The conversation gap is fixable. Only 38.2% of teams discuss insurance "often/always," while 80.3% are not comfortable recommending a single provider and <1% hold a P&C license—underscoring the need for referrals to a licensed, marketplace/broker.

Because most veterinary staff are not licensed to recommend a single insurer, a key solution is to refer clients to a licensed, objective marketplace that keeps practices compliant while helping clients choose appropriately. AAHA recommends Pawlicy Advisor; the online marketplace has already helped over 1 million pet owners compare coverage options, pairing data-driven education with personalized plan matching at no extra cost to clinics or clients.

Access the full report and charts:

State of the Industry 2025: The Impact of Pet Insurance on U.S. Veterinary Practices — https://www.pawlicy.com/pet-insurance-impact-on-veterinary-practices-report/

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading independent pet insurance marketplace helping pet owners find the best-fit coverage for each unique pet, and helping veterinary teams deliver better care to more patients. Recommended by AAHA, Pawlicy Advisor is a licensed brokerage in all 50 states that provides objective plan comparisons and personalized recommendations based on each pet's unique profile. Learn more at pawlicy.com/vet.

Media Contact

Edwin Plotts, Pawlicy Advisor, 1 866-729-5429, [email protected], https://www.pawlicy.com

SOURCE Pawlicy Advisor