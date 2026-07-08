Pawn Shop Debuts in Los Angeles With a New Vision for Sports Hospitality

A First-of-Its-Kind Hospitality Destination Redefining How Fans Experience the Game Opens

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pawn Shop, a new culture-forward hospitality concept rooted in sports, is now open at 5901 Melrose Avenue, the longtime home of the iconic Brothers Collateral Pawn Shop. Designed to serve as Los Angeles' newest gathering place for sports fans, Pawn Shop is where East Coast passion meets West Coast energy in the heart of Hollywood. More than a venue, it represents a new model for how sports culture and hospitality can coexist.

Pawn Shop is the vision of entrepreneur and real estate developer Diego Torres-Palma, who set out to create a category-redefining concept and a new model for sports hospitality. Conceived around a broader cultural shift in how fans gather, celebrate, and connect through sports, Pawn Shop blends hospitality, design, culinary ambition, and fan energy into a fully immersive experience built for how people gather around the game today.

Pawn Shop is backed by a diverse group of investors from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and media who shared a belief that Los Angeles deserved a sports destination that reflected the city's growing role as the global capital of sport. That group includes entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, legendary television producer Michael Davies, former Olympian and Angel City FC captain Ali Riley, former NBA player Chandler Parsons, and others who helped bring the vision to life.

THE SPACE

Designed in partnership with LA-based architecture and design studio Omgivning and spanning 7,808 square feet, Pawn Shop transforms a historic 1930s building into a fully immersive sports environment with dramatic interior columns, cathedral-height ceilings, a 48-seat bar, 53 screens and two video walls. Seven stadium-style private mezzanine suites overlook the floor through interior windows, offering an elevated perch for groups and big-night gatherings. The 428-guest venue is equipped with a state-of-the-art A/V system engineered so that every seat is the best seat in the house.

Omgivning's approach was guided by the spirit of Los Angeles's great social and athletic institutions like the Los Angeles Athletic Club, where material richness, layered history, and a sense of belonging define the experience. The original brick walls, bow truss structure, and irregular framework were preserved and celebrated rather than replaced, giving the space an authenticity that cannot be manufactured. The palette runs warm throughout: aged woods, darkened metals, and textured surfaces designed to develop patina over time. Memorabilia, vintage artifacts, and curated pieces are integrated directly into the architecture, creating an environment that feels collected rather than composed. On the exterior, the historic façade of the original pawn shop has been restored.

Adorning the walls will be original works by a handful of celebrated artists. Andrew D. Bernstein, the most decorated sports photographer in Los Angeles history and the NBA's longest-tenured league photographer, has spent more than four decades documenting the defining moments of LA sports — his giclée prints, produced in collaboration with artist Taura, appear throughout the space. Painter Stanley Silver contributes raw, textured canvases in oil and sand, while pop artist Greg Gossel layers silkscreen, acrylic, and enamel into bold tributes to the city's athletic legacy.

THE FOOD

At the culinary helm is James Beard Award–winning Chef Tony Messina, a partner in the concept and former Executive Chef at Uni in Boston, where he earned national acclaim for his precision technique and bold flavors. At Pawn Shop, Messina reimagines game-day food from the ground up: refined and intentional without ever feeling formal, blending nods to his New England heritage with his broader culinary range. Highlights include Hot Dogs topped with osetra caviar and Japanese mayo, Charbroiled Oysters with XO butter, Sticky Pork Spareribs with kabayaki and peanuts, and a Dry Aged 40oz Tomahawk for celebratory moments alongside the soon-to-be-signature house Pu Pu Platter.

THE BAR

The bar program, led by industry veteran Jason Kilgore (most recently of Dutch Kills in Queens), matches the ambition of the kitchen: inventive, generous, and built for lingering. The cocktail list spans every mood, from the bubbly Amber Waves (blanco tequila, pandan, passionfruit, coconut, sparkling wine) and bright Line Drive (vodka, fresh lemon, guava, cucumber) to the spirit-forward Slow Dance (bourbon, banana, Becherovka, and Amaro Averna). On tap, Pawn Shop features local beer and cider from Benny Boy Brewing alongside a full range of domestic and imported beers, and an extensive spirits and wine program that treats the bar as seriously as the food.

Conceived as a next-generation hospitality brand rooted in sports culture, Pawn Shop was designed to resonate beyond Los Angeles. Its opening comes at a pivotal moment: with the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI, and the 2028 Summer Olympics all set to call LA home in the coming years, the city is poised to become the sports capital of the world and Pawn Shop will be there to receive it.

Pawn Shop is located at 5901 Melrose Avenue and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11am to 11pm and Thursday through Saturday from 11am to 12am, with expanded hours for international sporting events. Reservations available via OpenTable. For more information, visit pawnshopla.com and follow @pawnshop_la.

Media Contact

The Door + Shore Fire Media, The Door + Shore Fire Media, 1 (424) 901-8722, [email protected]

SOURCE Pawn Shop