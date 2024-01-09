Pawsitively Pawsome Reviews Launches Review Site to Take Mystery Out of Choosing the Right Dog Food

"Breed-specific nutrition is paramount to a dog's well-being. Making selections based on a dog's genetics as opposed to what their preferences may be will go a long way in ensuring their overall needs are met," Dr. May says. Post this

"Food choice is one of the most important decisions you can make for your dog," explains Lecot. "A high-quality diet that is appropriate for your pup's age, breed and size impacts their entire well-being – both physical and mental. We wanted to give pet parents a resource to help guide them in this decision."

The site provides pet food recommendations for more than 280 different dog breeds and is easily searchable by breed name. Offering a vet-approved overview of each breed's unique nutritional and feeding needs, the site helps pet owners understand why a particular food is a good choice, rather than just what food is recommended. For each breed, the site provides multiple food recommendations as well as a site favorite.

Each pet food review includes an overall rating out of five stars and an explanation as to why that food is a good choice for the breed. In addition, the site provides pros and cons for each recommended food, taking into consideration cost, practicality, feedback from other pet owners and more.

Supported by consulting veterinarians Dr. Daisy May (MRCVS, BVSC) and Dr. Alex Crowe (MRCVS), this site's content embraces the concept of responsible canine nutrition, drawing insights from a diverse range of sources to offer a comprehensive perspective on each recommendation.

Dr. Crowe believes wholeheartedly in the premise of the site: to offer dog parents honest, thorough reviews that tailor to a specific breed's nutritional requirements. "I'm so excited about this site because there truly is nothing quite like this available to pet parents seeking critical information about healthy choices for their pet," Dr. Crowe says.

"Breed-specific nutrition is paramount to a dog's well-being. Making selections based on a dog's genetics as opposed to what their preferences may be will go a long way in ensuring their overall needs are met," Dr. May says. "Small breed dogs have very different nutritional requirements than their large breed counterparts. The mix of protein, nutrients, calories and more, not to mention things like kibble size, make a huge difference in a pet's health and longevity."

Pawsitively Pawsome Reviews currently offers robust pet food content which is the cornerstone of a pet's overall health but plans to expand its reviews into treats, toys, and more recommended by breed, recognizing that a holistic approach to a pet's needs across all elements of their lives is most effective.

For Pawsitively Pawsome Reviews, their mission is clear. "Our dogs are our family, and they rely on us to make the best decisions for them as we can. If we can help pet parents do that, our hard work is absolutely worth it."

