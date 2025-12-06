PawthosX Introduces Self-Guided Tours for ClinicOS™, Enabling Veterinary Teams to Evaluate an AI-Native PIMS Independently

"Veterinary teams deserve technology that respects their time and the realities of clinical work." Post this

"Veterinary teams deserve technology that respects their time and the realities of clinical work," said Brendan Baker, Founder and CEO of PawthosX™. "ClinicOS™ was built to reduce complexity, streamline operations, and bring a sense of calm to daily workflows. Providing open access aligns with that mission and removes long-standing friction in how practices evaluate new systems."

ClinicOS™ is a cloud-based, AI-native platform that integrates scheduling, medical records, billing, inventory, client communications, and workflow automation. Key capabilities include ChronicleAI™, which assists with medical documentation, and AutoFlow™, which automates manual tasks across the clinic. The platform is currently being piloted with multiple founding clinic partners.

About PawthosX™

PawthosX™ is a veterinary technology company focused on building operator-designed tools that improve clarity, reduce burnout, and streamline clinical operations. Its flagship product, ClinicOS™, is the first AI-native operating system built for veterinary practices and includes modules for scheduling, medical documentation, inventory, billing, and workflow automation. PawthosX™ also develops tools for independent veterinarians through PawthosX One™ and utilizes a multi-layered MCP™ and Persona Engine™ for AI orchestration across its product ecosystem. For more information, visit www.pawthosx.com.

