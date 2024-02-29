PAX Introduces the E770: The Ultimate SmartPOS Solution for Seamless Payments

A Versatile Device Transforming the Payment Landscape in Two Unique Ways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAX Technology, Inc., a leading global payment solution provider, is excited to unveil its latest innovation, the PAX E770. This durable, high-performance Android™-based SmartPOS device is specifically designed to revolutionize the payment experience for both customers and merchants.

The E770 offers two versatile versions, the E770 Countertop and E770 Wall-mounted, catering to diverse business needs. Both versions feature a 10″ HD touchscreen tablet, an Octa-core processor, and are powered by Android™ 10. They seamlessly integrate with any POS application, making them the ideal choice for businesses looking to enhance their payment systems.

The Countertop version of the E770 is an all-in-one POS device that comes with a tablet on a swivel base, allowing effortless transitions between merchant-facing operations and customer-facing payment functionality. It is perfect for day-to-day operations, customer checkouts, or as a convenient check-in station. This version is particularly well-suited for Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR), multi-lane retail environments, and the hospitality industry.

The Wall-mounted E770 is specifically designed for high-traffic self-service and unattended environments. With its robust construction, this version withstands constant use and enables customers to make quick and secure payments without the need for staff assistance. It is an efficient solution for self-service kiosks in QSR, and retail stores offering self-checkout options, as well as ticketing solutions for venues such as theme parks, transportation hubs, and theaters.

"We have carefully designed these SmartPOS devices to provide seamless connectivity, reliability, and convenience to merchants and customers alike," said PAX President & CEO, Andy Chau. "Whether it's optimizing order taking and payment processing in a fast-paced QSR environment, or providing efficient check-in stations in the hospitality industry, the E770 unlocks new possibilities for businesses."

With a comprehensive product portfolio and extensive industry experience, PAX delivers innovative and reliable payment solutions to merchants worldwide. Unlock new possibilities for your business with the PAX E770. Contact our sales team at [email protected] today to learn more about how this innovative SmartPOS can revolutionize your payment systems.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

