PAX Technology and Payroc Power ISV Growth Through Partnership

"This collaboration removes traditional roadblocks and ensures developers can deliver seamless payment experiences to their merchants." - Clint Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Post this

Through the Payroc BroadPOS Program, ISVs can now leverage pre-certified integrations with major processing platforms such as Fiserv and TSYS, without any additional integration work required. The program supports popular PAX devices including the A80, A920 Pro, and IM30, delivering frictionless adoption across diverse use cases.

"PAX is proud to work alongside Payroc to provide our ISV community with faster, more flexible integration options," said Clint Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Technology, Inc. "This collaboration removes traditional roadblocks and ensures developers can deliver seamless payment experiences to their merchants."

As part of this partnership, PAX and Payroc will co-present a mainstage session at PAXCON 2025, titled "Powering ISV Growth Together — How Partnership Drives Innovation, Flexibility, and Speed to Market." The session will spotlight VouchPOS, an innovative point-of-sale platform that has successfully scaled from BroadPOS to Payroc Cloud and SDK integration—illustrating how the partnership translates into real ISV growth.

"Our collaboration with PAX is all about giving software companies options," said Conn Byrne, Executive Director of Integrated Payments at Payroc. "Whether an ISV wants to go turnkey with BroadPOS or take a deeper SDK integration route, we provide both paths—with the white-glove support, flexibility, and scale they need to succeed."

The PAX and Payroc partnership also opens the door for multi-national expansion, offering ISVs access to new markets across the U.S., Canada, and Europe through Payroc's global acquiring network.

About PAX Technology

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $60 billion in card volume annually and operating across 47 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.