PAX Technology and Utimaco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Secure Key Management at Scale

"This partnership enables organizations to remain compliant with evolving PCI requirements while continuing to use the physical key injection models already in place today." — LeAnn Hostetler, Chief Security Compliance Officer at PAX Technology, Inc. Post this

Through the integration of Utimaco's KeyBRIDGE POI with PAX's encrypted key loading technology, the solution enables secure key transfer to PAX payment devices, including the A77, A35, IM30, A80, A800, A920 Pro, and A3700, while meeting the latest applicable PCI PIN and P2PE compliance requirements. The solution is designed to support existing, on-premises based key injection workflows while significantly improving the security of key transmission.

Unlike traditional implementations where cryptographic keys may be exposed during transfer to the device, the PAX and Utimaco integration ensure keys are encrypted end to end during the loading process. This enhancement allows organizations to continue using established key injection facilities and processes while aligning with current PCI expectations for key protection.

Key benefits for enterprise customers include:

Improved security through encrypted key transmission to the payment device, reducing exposure during key loading

PCI compliance support through alignment with the latest PCI PIN and P2PE requirements

Compatibility with existing physical key injection workflows, minimizing operational disruption

Support for Utimaco customers to maintain compliance without requiring changes to established device handling processes

Seamless integration with PAX payment devices across multiple form factors

"We're excited to work with Utimaco to deliver a solution that strengthens key loading security while respecting the operational realities of our customers," said LeAnn Hostetler, Chief Security Compliance Officer at PAX Technology, Inc. "This partnership enables organizations to remain compliant with evolving PCI requirements while continuing to use the physical key injection models already in place today."

While Utimaco's KeyBRIDGE POI continues to support traditional, physically based key injection methods, PAX also offers encrypted remote key loading capabilities as part of its broader solution portfolio. Together, these options provide customers with flexibility to choose the approach that best aligns with their security, compliance, and operational needs.

By enhancing the security of key transmission without forcing changes to established workflows, PAX and Utimaco deliver a practical and compliant path forward for enterprises seeking to strengthen payment security while maintaining continuity across their payment environments.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with over 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Data Protection solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management and data protection as well as Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

400+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities, citizens and digital assets with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 904-240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.