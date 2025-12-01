PAX Technology and Wink Transform the Point-of-Sale with Biometric-Powered Payments

"PAX has long set the standard for secure, high-performance payment terminals. Together, we're pairing their trusted hardware with Wink's multimodal biometric identity platform to deliver a new era of frictionless, identity-powered payments," said Deepak Jain, CEO & Founder of Wink. Post this

Through semi-integration, Wink's application interfaces with PAX's BroadPOS app to deliver biometric identity authentication, including face, palm, and voice recognition. This enables fast, frictionless, and secure checkout experiences, while safeguarding merchants against fraud. The combined solution works with Wink's Payment Platform that provides real-time transaction processing across most popular payment acquirers globally.

"PAX has long set the standard for secure, high-performance payment terminals. Together, we're pairing their trusted hardware with Wink's multimodal biometric identity platform to deliver a new era of frictionless, identity-powered payments," said Deepak Jain, CEO & Founder of Wink.

Through Wink's platform, acquirers, ISOs, and merchants can seamlessly enable multimodal authentication on PAX terminals with no additional hardware required. The platform is powered by NIST top-ranking algorithms, PCI DSS–compliant infrastructure, tokenized identity, and real-time liveness detection to ensure privacy, safety, and fraud prevention.

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:

Identity-driven checkout: One biometric identity connects payments, loyalty accounts, and age verification

Frictionless deployment: Wink activates on existing PAX terminals with no need for new hardware or complex integration

Real-time trust and security: AI-driven liveness detection and encrypted identity tokens ensure accuracy and PCI compliance

Scalable innovation: Sub-second verification and 1:N matching enable enterprise-grade performance across environments

Transaction Processing: Wink and Pax joint solution is available to be deployed with most popular payment processors and acquirers globally

"By working with Wink to bring their functionality to our Android payment devices, the point-of-sale becomes more than a payment terminal — it becomes an identity-enabled commerce platform," said Clint Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Technology, Inc. "This isn't just a feature, it's a fundamental shift representing the future of checkout, one that prioritizes security, speed, and personalization."

Wink's biometric authentication can be deployed across the PAX terminal ecosystem which includes countertop, mobile, PIN pads, and unattended kiosks—unlocking new use cases across retail, QSR, hospitality, transportation, and event environments.

Consumers who enroll once with a participating merchant or provider can be recognized at any Wink-enabled PAX terminal, creating a seamless identity-driven payment experience.

Together, PAX and Wink are redefining the intersection of trust and commerce, bringing identity, speed, and security to every transaction.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

About Wink

Wink connects commerce with identity as the industry's first multi-factor biometric platform, combining face, palm, voice, and device recognition. Its technology is built for privacy, built for security, and built to give businesses a faster, more intuitive way to recognize customers instantly across every channel. Learn more at www.wink.cloud.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 904-728-9391, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.