PAX Technology Announces Evolve: The Ultimate Payment Management Solution

Evolve provides ISOs, resellers, and merchants with a powerful suite of tools that enhance payment processing while increasing revenue opportunities. With features such as dual pricing, flexible hardware options, comprehensive analytics, and cloud-based scalability, Evolve is the go-to solution for SMBs looking to optimize their operations.

Key Benefits of Evolve:

Dual Pricing

Merchants can offer different pricing options based on payment methods, reducing transaction fees while boosting profit margins and customer satisfaction

Flexible Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) Options

Businesses can access premium PAX Technology devices such as the A77, A80, and A920Max without large upfront costs, ensuring they have the right tools to grow and adapt to changing needs

Comprehensive Reporting & Analytics

Uptrillion's cloud-based reporting tools provide real-time insights, allowing businesses to track sales, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions that enhance efficiency and cash flow

Scalable, Cloud-Based Platform

Whether a business has a single location or multiple, Evolve utilizes Uptrillion's cloud-based system to simplify payment management and ensures scalability, making it a future-proof investment for growing businesses

Remote Payment Management via Virtual Terminal

Businesses can manage transactions from anywhere, improving operational flexibility and customer experience

E-Receipts for Cost Savings & Sustainability

Reduce operational costs, streamline record-keeping, and enhance customer engagement with e-receipts, offering an eco-friendly and efficient alternative to paper receipts

A Smarter Choice for ISOs & Resellers

Evolve is not just a payment solution—it's a business growth accelerator. With transparent pricing, seamless deployment with PAX Technology hardware, and integration with multiple payment processors, ISOs and resellers can offer a high-value solution that's easy to implement and provides long-term revenue potential.

"With Evolve, we are redefining the payment experience for SMBs by offering an intuitive, scalable, and cost-effective platform that meets the needs of today's fast-evolving business landscape," said Andy Chau, President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "By combining powerful software with industry-leading PAX Technology devices, we're enabling merchants to take control of their payments like never before."

Future enhancements to Evolve will include inventory management, gift and loyalty programs, online ordering, and e-commerce solutions, further strengthening its value proposition.

PAX will be unveiling this solution at the ETA TRANSACT trade show, April 2-4, in Las Vegas, NV, at Mandalay Bay. Visit booth 737 to learn more and for a live demo.

For more information about Evolve, visit EVOLVE » The #1 Ultimate Payment Management Solution or contact [email protected].

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.