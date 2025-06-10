PAX Technology Appointed to PCI Security Standards Council 2025-2027 Board of Advisors

"Being selected to the PCI SSC Board of Advisors is an honor and a reflection of PAX's unwavering commitment to payment security," said LeAnn Hostetler, Chief Security Compliance Officer. Post this

Board members officially began their term on June 1, 2025, and will participate in PCI SSC initiatives and have voting rights on new and revised standards prior to public release.

"Being selected to the PCI SSC Board of Advisors is an honor and a reflection of PAX's unwavering commitment to payment security," said LeAnn Hostetler, Chief Security Compliance Officer. "We look forward to bringing our global insights and technical expertise to the table as we help shape the future of payment security standards."

Board members officially began their term on June 1, 2025, and will participate in PCI SSC initiatives and have voting rights on new and revised standards prior to public release.

In parallel with this prestigious appointment, PAX Technology is among the first providers to have its Remote Key Host, PAX Rhino, listed on the official PCI PIN Service Provider List. This listing signifies that PAX meets the stringent security requirements for managing encryption key injection and storage, reinforcing its commitment to providing trusted, compliant, and secure payment infrastructure.

PAX's inclusion on both the PCI SSC Board of Advisors and the PIN Service Provider List underscores the company's leadership in payment security and innovation. With a growing portfolio of certified solutions and global industry involvement, PAX remains dedicated to supporting partners, customers, and the broader payments community through secure, forward-thinking technologies.

For more information about the PCI Security Standards Council and its Board of Advisors, visit www.pcisecuritystandards.org.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 904-240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.