PAX Technology, Inc. and Payroc Partner to Launch BroadPOS Program for ISVs

"We are excited to partner with Payroc to bring this frictionless solution to our BroadPOS ISV community," said Clint Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Technology, Inc. "This program removes integration roadblocks and enables software providers to serve their merchants faster and more efficiently."

"By eliminating certification hurdles and aligning BroadPOS with Payroc's flexible partner programs which include managed models, we're giving ISVs the ability to scale faster, fully monetize payments, and deliver more value to their customers," said Conn Byrne, Executive Director, Integrated Payments at Payroc. "Working with PAX, we're building smarter partnerships that unlock long-term growth across industries."

The Payroc BroadPOS Program also includes international growth support, with expansion pathways available for ISVs entering the Canadian and European markets.

Attend an insightful webinar, co-hosted by PAX and Payroc, Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 1p.m. EST, to learn more about how their partnership allows easy access to the Payroc platform via PAX's BroadPOS application. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/PAXPAYROC

About PAX Technology

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc is a premier payments platform and solutions provider where people come first. Trusted for our integrity, consultative approach, and verticals expertise, we empower the partners and merchants we serve worldwide to optimize results and delight customers through smarter technology and award-winning support. To learn more visit payroc.com.

