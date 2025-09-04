PAX Technology Inc. Announces the Return of PAXCON: The Premier Event for Payment Innovators

"PAXCON is more than a conference, it's a catalyst for ideas and innovation," said Clint Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Technology, Inc. Post this

More than just a partner conference, PAXCON 2025 serves as a launchpad for innovators across the payments ecosystem looking to scale, differentiate, and lead in an increasingly competitive landscape. Whether managing high-volume transactions, operating multi-lane retail environments, developing next-gen commerce solutions, or guiding merchants through evolving payment challenges, PAXCON 2025 delivers the innovation and connections that power progress.

This year's event will feature the premiere of PAX's newest retail innovations, the A360 and A380 PIN pads, purpose-built to transform the checkout experience. Combining sleek design with powerful performance, these next-generation devices deliver speed, security, and flexibility for today's demanding retail environments. Attendees will be able to explore these devices, seeing firsthand how they elevate both customer engagement and operational efficiency. From advanced payment acceptance and dual dynamic displays to seamless integration capabilities, the A360 and A380 set a new benchmark for retail payments.

PAXCON 2025 highlights include:

Emerging payment trends and market insights

Live demos of PAX's Android™-based hardware and software solutions

Technical sessions to support seamless integrations

Exclusive networking events to foster partnerships and growth opportunities

"PAXCON is more than a conference, it's a catalyst for ideas and innovation," said Clint Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Technology, Inc. "As our ecosystem expands, PAXCON 2025 will highlight how our partners are thriving—and why the best is yet to come."

Whether you're building new payment experiences, exploring integration opportunities, or looking to scale your partnership with PAX, PAXCON 2025 is where it all comes together.

Secure your place at PAXCON 2025 to learn why some of the top-tier enterprise brands and payment experts trust PAX with their payment technology. Visit paxcon.us to register, learn more, or explore sponsorship opportunities.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.