PAX Technology, Inc. Gears Up for PAXCON, Its Annual Partner Conference

PAXCON offers an excellent opportunity to make valuable connections with solution providers, business professionals, and colleagues who are passionate about the industry. It is the perfect environment to explore potential partnerships and collaborations, all within an engaging and inspiring setting.

"Our past PAXCON events have been met with great enthusiasm," said PAX President & CEO, Andy Chau. "We believe this year will surpass all previous years in both attendance and presentation matter. We continue to push the envelope in all we do, and PAXCON is no different. We can't wait to share all we have in store."

For more details, including registration or sponsorship opportunities, visit paxcon.us.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

