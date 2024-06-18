PAX Technology, Inc. Gears Up for PAXCON, Its Annual Partner Conference

Celebrating Five Years of Noteworthy Insights and Innovation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAX Technology, Inc., a leading global payment solution provider, is excited to announce its annual Partner Conference, PAXCON, will take place from November 4th to 6th at the beautiful Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida. PAXCON is geared toward payment industry professionals, retailers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), and anyone looking to optimize their business operations. The two-day event promises inspiring content, extensive networking opportunities, and more.
At PAXCON, attendees will gain insights from industry experts about the latest trends and advancements in the evolving payments landscape, and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of the industry. PAX will showcase cutting-edge solutions and innovations for a variety of verticals, including exclusive previews of upcoming releases. Notable products will include PAX's award-winning Elys Solution, featuring the Elys Workstation, Elys Tablet, and the Elys Kitchen Display System (KDS)— a game-changer which allows restaurants to manage both front and back-of-house operations. Additionally, PAX's expert sales teams and product managers will be on hand to answer questions and gather feedback.
PAXCON offers an excellent opportunity to make valuable connections with solution providers, business professionals, and colleagues who are passionate about the industry. It is the perfect environment to explore potential partnerships and collaborations, all within an engaging and inspiring setting.
"Our past PAXCON events have been met with great enthusiasm," said PAX President & CEO, Andy Chau. "We believe this year will surpass all previous years in both attendance and presentation matter. We continue to push the envelope in all we do, and PAXCON is no different. We can't wait to share all we have in store."
For more details, including registration or sponsorship opportunities, visit paxcon.us.
About PAX Technology, Inc.
PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.
Media Contact
Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology,Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us
SOURCE PAX Technology,Inc.
