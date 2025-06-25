PAX Technology Inc., Growing the Future of Development with PAX DEVCON 2025

Now in Its Second Year, the Developer Conference Expands Its Vision for Innovation and Collaboration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the success of its inaugural event, PAX Technology, Inc., a global leader in secure payment solutions, is excited to announce the return of PAX DEVCON, its annual Developer Conference. This year's event will be held August 19 & 20, 2025, at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, bringing together the payment developer community for two days of immersive learning, collaboration, and innovation.
Building on the momentum and overwhelming positive feedback of last year, PAX DEVCON 2025 promises to deliver even more hands-on learning, technical deep dives, and interactive engagement with the PAX developer community, including an immersive Code-a-Thon. Whether you're a seasoned PAX developer or just beginning your journey, PAX DEVCON 2025 is the place to connect with peers, deepen integration expertise, and accelerate your go-to-market strategy.
"After the tremendous enthusiasm and positive feedback from DEVCON's first year, we knew we had to come back with something even better," said Andy Chau, President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "DEVCON isn't just another conference, it's a business development platform where developers, like myself, gain tangible insights and knowledge that help them innovate and move to market faster. Our goal is to earn the trust and loyalty of the developers and integrators who work hands-on with our tools every day. We recognize the value they bring as the ones building and solving real-world solutions and ultimately influencing how solutions are adopted and scaled."
Attendees can expect a dynamic agenda featuring:
- New developer workshops and expanded technical labs
- Live coding sessions and product demonstrations
- Exclusive previews of upcoming tools and features
- Competing in the second annual Code-A-Thon
- Networking with peers and PAX experts
You can view the full agenda at www.paxdevcon.us or here.
This year's conference also introduces fresh content tracks and elevated experiences designed to empower developers to take their PAX applications and integrations to the next level.
PAX DEVCON 2025 isn't just for existing partners; it's for every developer ready to build what's next. PAX DEVCON is a hands-on gateway into PAX's commitment to the developer community, offering direct access to the tools, resources, and expertise that power real-world solutions. From in-depth technical sessions to interactive labs, PAX DEVCON is designed to spark innovation, strengthen advocacy, and accelerate long-term growth, for both developers and the businesses they support.
This year, PAX also introduces separate sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, giving partners more flexibility to showcase their brands and engage with attendees. Don't miss your chance to be part of the growing PAX DEVCON community, where ideas thrive, and developers leave energized and equipped to push the boundaries of what's possible.
For more information and registration, visit www.paxdevcon.us.
Media Contact
Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us
SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.
