PAX Technology Inc., Growing the Future of Development with PAX DEVCON 2025

"After the tremendous enthusiasm and positive feedback from DEVCON's first year, we knew we had to come back with something even better," said Andy Chau, President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "DEVCON isn't just another conference, it's a business development platform where developers, like myself, gain tangible insights and knowledge that help them innovate and move to market faster. Our goal is to earn the trust and loyalty of the developers and integrators who work hands-on with our tools every day. We recognize the value they bring as the ones building and solving real-world solutions and ultimately influencing how solutions are adopted and scaled."

Attendees can expect a dynamic agenda featuring:

New developer workshops and expanded technical labs

Live coding sessions and product demonstrations

Exclusive previews of upcoming tools and features

Competing in the second annual Code-A-Thon

Networking with peers and PAX experts

You can view the full agenda at www.paxdevcon.us or here.

This year's conference also introduces fresh content tracks and elevated experiences designed to empower developers to take their PAX applications and integrations to the next level.

PAX DEVCON 2025 isn't just for existing partners; it's for every developer ready to build what's next. PAX DEVCON is a hands-on gateway into PAX's commitment to the developer community, offering direct access to the tools, resources, and expertise that power real-world solutions. From in-depth technical sessions to interactive labs, PAX DEVCON is designed to spark innovation, strengthen advocacy, and accelerate long-term growth, for both developers and the businesses they support.

This year, PAX also introduces separate sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, giving partners more flexibility to showcase their brands and engage with attendees. Don't miss your chance to be part of the growing PAX DEVCON community, where ideas thrive, and developers leave energized and equipped to push the boundaries of what's possible.

For more information and registration, visit www.paxdevcon.us.

