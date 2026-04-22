PAX Technology, Inc. Introduces the Next-Generation A920Pro PCI 7

"The A920Pro PCI 7 represents the next step in the evolution of mobile payments," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology, Inc Post this

Certified to the latest PCI PTS 7 standard, the A920Pro PCI 7 meets the most comprehensive security requirements for payment devices, allowing merchants and payment providers to confidently process transactions while keeping pace with evolving compliance demands. The device supports all major payment methods, including EMV chip and PIN, contactless NFC, magnetic stripe, and QR code payments.

The device is equipped with a vibrant 6.56-inch touchscreen display and a 1.99-inch customer-facing screen, creating a more interactive checkout experience and enabling merchants to enhance brand visibility and engage customers at the point of interaction.

With comprehensive connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and eSIM support, the A920Pro PCI 7 enables reliable connectivity wherever business takes place.

The A920Pro PCI 7 features an integrated scanner with a dedicated scan button for quick, accurate reads in high-traffic environments, enabling staff to move seamlessly between transactions and scanning tasks. Equipped with front and rear cameras along with a dedicated scanner camera, it supports a wide range of use cases beyond payments, including barcode scanning, ID verification, and QR-based transactions. By combining these capabilities into a single device, businesses can reduce hardware needs, improve speed, and increase operational efficiency.

A high-capacity 6000mAh battery supports full-day operation in most use cases, while a built-in high-speed thermal printer enables merchants to issue receipts on the spot, delivering true mobility without interruption.

Powered by PAX's Android-based ecosystem, the A920Pro PCI 7 integrates seamlessly with the PAXSTORE marketplace, enabling access to thousands of business applications that help merchants customize and scale their operations. This flexibility empowers partners and developers to create innovative, value-added solutions tailored to specific industries and use cases.

"The A920Pro PCI 7 represents the next step in the evolution of mobile payments," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology, Inc. "With enhanced performance, next-generation security, and a highly flexible Android platform, we are enabling our partners and merchants to deliver richer customer experiences while driving operational efficiency."

The A920Pro PCI 7 is designed for a wide range of use cases including pay-at-table, line-busting, delivery, mobile retail, and more, helping businesses meet customers wherever they are.

For more information, please visit A920 Pro PCI 7.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with over 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc/, 1 (708) 261-9841, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.