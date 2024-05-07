PAX Technology, Inc. Launches Cutting-Edge Unattended Solution, Vendall

"Vendall represents the future of unattended payment systems, offering unparalleled convenience and flexibility for a variety of self-service industries." Post this

Additionally, Vendall is the perfect solution for EV charging stations, carwashes, laundry mats, and any other application where an unattended solution is required. Its versatility makes it an invaluable asset for any business seeking to enhance customer convenience and operational efficiency.

"Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually offer cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Andy Chau, President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "Vendall represents the future of unattended payment systems, offering unparalleled convenience and flexibility for a variety of self-service industries."

For more information about Vendall and how it can transform your unattended enterprise, please contact [email protected].

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.