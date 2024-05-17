PAX Technology, Inc. Launches Innovative KDS and Bump Bar for Restaurants

"We are very proud of our award-wining Elys Solution, and releasing these new additions to join the ever-expanding family of products makes our offerings much more robust," said President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc., Andy Chau. Post this

The Elys Display easily integrates with existing and new Elys products, including the PB20 Bump Bar, the industry's first configurable keyboard that utilizes advanced magnetic keys. The Bump Bar features aluminum housing and a sealed cover to enhance its dust proof and waterproof capabilities. It is the only Bump Bar on the market that has a QuickNav Scroll Wheel using magnetic angle sensor detection technology. With 100% customizable keypad overlay and various connection methods, it can easily meet customers' unique requirements and save training time. Thanks to its innovative keyboard and durable construction, PAX was able to achieve an estimated 50 million click lifespan on the keyboard and an IP65 rating, surpassing the specs of its competitors.

The Elys Display is equipped with a gyroscope sensor which offers flexible positioning in both landscape and portrait orientations. The Display can also be placed on a tabletop or mounted to a wall using a VESA bracket, optimizing viewing angles and space utilization. Equipped with built-in power and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, the Elys Display eliminates the need for additional power outlets, ensuring uninterrupted performance. Its versatile interface design enables seamless connectivity to a wide range of devices, expanding its capabilities in any kitchen environment.

Not only does PAX's KDS solution seamlessly integrate with thousands of POS software providers, but as a comprehensive service provider, PAX offers unparalleled convenience and efficiency by consolidating the user's needs under one roof, saving valuable time and resources. As an Android-based solution, the Elys Display is versatile in nature and can be used in other scenarios such as a customer facing kiosk, which can be connected to a payment device such as the A35.

"We are very proud of our award-wining Elys Solution, and releasing these new additions to join the ever-expanding family of products makes our offerings much more robust," said President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc., Andy Chau. "This KDS solution will streamline kitchen processes and maximize restaurant efficiency. It seamlessly connects with our LinkUp application for unified synchronization between devices."

PAX will be unveiling the Elys Display and PB20 Bump Bar at the National Restaurant Association trade show, May 18-21, in Chicago, Illinois, booth number 6854.

With a comprehensive product portfolio and extensive industry experience, PAX delivers innovative and reliable payment solutions to merchants worldwide. Contact the PAX sales team at [email protected] or visit www.pax.us/restaurants today to learn more about how this cutting-edge KDS can revolutionize your kitchen and restaurant environments.

