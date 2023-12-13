PAX Technology, Inc. Nominated for Best Payment Innovation

Tech Leader Named a VIP Awards Finalist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAX Technology, Inc., a leading global payment solution provider, is pleased to announce it has been chosen as a finalist for the Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Award for Best Payment Innovation.

The VIP Awards are a global celebration of industry leaders, recognizing the innovative contributions of solution providers and partners in shaping the future of retail. PAX is honored to have placed as a finalist after being assessed by an independent panel of judges and receiving qualifying votes from industry peers.

"We're excited to be considered for this honor, and for receiving the voting support. We are looking forward to the awards celebration in New York City next month," said Andy Chau, PAX Technology Inc. President and CEO.

The VIP Award winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on January 12th in New York City, the day before the kickoff of the National Retail Federation's (NRF) 2024 Retail's Big Show.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

