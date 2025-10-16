PAX Technology, Inc., Signals a New Era of Growth and Innovation in North America

"We're entering an exciting new chapter driven by innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to listening to our customers and partners. Together, we will shape what the future of payments will look like." Zach Chang, President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. Post this

Recognizing the importance of this market, PAX Global is deepening its investment and sharpening its focus on what matters most: helping businesses deliver seamless, secure, and engaging payment experiences.

To lead this revitalization, PAX has appointed Zach Chang as President & CEO of PAX North America.

With a proven track record of driving growth and building cross-functional alignment, Mr. Chang will oversee strategic initiatives to strengthen customer relationships, bridge teams, and expand PAX's footprint across key verticals, including retail and enterprise segments.

"The North American market plays a vital role in PAX's global growth, and our focus here has never been stronger," said Zach Chang, President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "We're entering an exciting new chapter driven by innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to listening to our customers and partners. Together, we will shape what the future of payments will look like."

As PAX looks ahead, its mission remains clear: to drive the future of payments by empowering commerce through innovation. As one of the most trusted brands in payments technology, PAX is well positioned to build on its momentum and deliver even greater value to customers and partners.

The company deeply appreciates the trust and partnership of its customers and looks forward to shaping the next era of payments together.

