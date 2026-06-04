PAX Technology, Inc. Strengthens U.S. Footprint with Atlanta Expansion

"Being in the heart of the payments industry allows us to work more closely with our customers, provide direct support, and further strengthen our partnerships." - Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer. Post this

7000 Central Parkway

#1100/Office #35/#36

Atlanta, GA 30328

The new office will feature a dedicated showroom space designed to deliver an immersive, hands-on experience with PAX's full portfolio of payment devices, software solutions, and cloud services. In addition to serving as a demonstration hub, the office will house a specialized team dedicated to supporting strategic business growth initiatives.

This strategic expansion underscores PAX's continued investment in the payments ecosystem and its commitment to strengthening relationships with partners, customers, and industry stakeholders. By establishing a presence in Atlanta, PAX is positioning itself closer to key players in the market while enhancing its ability to collaborate, innovate, and deliver value.

"Our expansion into Atlanta is a significant milestone for PAX," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer. "Being in the heart of the payments industry allows us to work more closely with our customers, provide direct support, and further strengthen our partnerships. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and our vision for continued growth."

With a local presence in Atlanta, PAX is now better equipped to provide direct, responsive support to customers in the region, reinforcing its mission to deliver best-in-class payment solutions backed by exceptional service.

For more information about PAX Technology and its solutions, visit pax.us.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with over 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 708-261-9841, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.