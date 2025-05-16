PAX Technology, Inc. Unveils AI Voice Drive-Thru Solution, Purpose Built for Enterprise QSRs

"Following the successful launch of our AI Voice Ordering Solution for phone-based reservations and takeout, we're excited to extend this innovation to the drive-thru lane to support the evolving needs of modern QSR operators," said Andy Chau, President and CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. Post this

"Following the successful launch of our AI Voice Ordering Solution for phone-based reservations and takeout, we're excited to extend this innovation to the drive-thru lane to support the evolving needs of modern QSR operators," said Andy Chau, President and CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "This new enhancement reinforces our commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable, and revenue-driving solutions to restaurants."

PAX's AI Voice Drive-Thru Solution is designed to tackle the persistent pain points of high-volume, multi-lane, QSR environments by automating order-taking with unmatched accuracy and consistency. Leveraging advanced natural language processing (NLP), the solution accurately interprets complex, multi-item, and customer customization orders with ease, reducing miscommunications and improving customer satisfaction.

Key Benefits for QSR Enterprises:

Reduced Wait Times – By instantly recognizing and processing spoken orders, the AI system significantly reduces order-taking and wait times

Enhanced Order Accuracy – NLP technology minimizes errors by accurately interpreting customizations and multi-item orders

Availability 24/7 – Ensures consistent, friendly, and efficient interactions at all hours, regardless of staffing levels

Labor Optimization – Allows staff to focus on high-value tasks such as kitchen operations and customer service

Minimal Integration – Simple deployment across existing infrastructure, including single and multi-lane drive-thru configurations

PAX's AI Voice Drive-Thru Solution is designed to seamlessly integrate into enterprise-scale restaurant systems while delivering rapid ROI through efficiency gains and improved guest satisfaction.

See the Innovation Live at the National Restaurant Association Show

The AI Voice Drive-Thru Solution will make its official debut at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago, May 17–20, where PAX will offer live demonstrations at Booth #6861.

To learn more, please visit AI Voice Drive-Thru Solution Enterprise QSRs. You can also email [email protected] for more information.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (708) 261-9841, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.