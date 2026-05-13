PAX Technology, Inc. Unveils Next-Generation Payments and Restaurant Solutions at NRA 2026

"Restaurants today need technology that not only speeds up payments but also improves operations behind the scenes," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology, Inc. Post this

PAX devices are deployed and trusted by some of the largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the industry, delivering reliability and seamless integration at scale.

At this year's NRA Show, PAX will highlight its revolutionary PIN pad (A360 & A380) payment devices, engineered for enhanced performance, security, and customer engagement. Powered by Android™ 14, with a 6 or 8-inch display for enhanced customer interaction, and PCI PTS 7 certified, the enterprise-grade PIN pads are built to withstand the rigors of high-volume, day-to-day restaurant operations.

PAX will also debut its next-generation self-ordering Smart Kiosk (SK900). Running on an Android ™ 16 operating system and available with a flexible 16 or 21.5-inch display, the kiosk is designed to redefine self-service ordering with a modern, scalable platform for fast-paced restaurant environments.

"Restaurants today need technology that not only speeds up payments but also improves operations behind the scenes," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology, Inc. "Our solutions are designed to bridge the gap between the dining room and the kitchen, helping operators deliver faster service, greater accuracy, and better customer experiences."

PAX restaurant solutions include countertop, mobile, self-service, and kitchen technologies that can be tailored for quick-service, fast casual, and full-service dining environments. The company's flexible Android-based platforms allow restaurants to scale and adapt as business needs evolve.

PAX will also be demoing partner solutions from On The Fly, TouchBistro, and OrderCounter, highlighting integrated technology for modern restaurant environments.

Visitors to the NRA Show are invited to stop by the PAX booth number 6054 for hands-on demonstrations and to learn how integrated payment and kitchen technologies can drive efficiency and profitability.

To schedule a meeting, email [email protected].

For more information about PAX Technology, Inc. and its restaurant solutions, visit www.pax.us.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with over 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.