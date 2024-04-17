PAX Technology, Inc. Unveils Revolutionary eSIM Solution for Payments

"We are excited to offer this game-changing solution," said President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc., Andy Chau. "Business continuity is essential. With Airlink, we aim to redefine the way businesses stay connected, providing them with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed." Post this

As an introductory offer, PAX will be offering an A77 SmartMobile providing flexibility and freedom to conduct business when and where you want, for as low as $5.99/month when you sign up for Airlink service. While supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

You can learn more about this promotion at www.pax.us/marketplace/airlink.

Key Airlink features include:

Seamless network switching, empowering users to effortlessly switch between networks, ensuring optimal coverage and uninterrupted communications

Airlink supports major North American networks, guaranteeing widespread coverage, reliability, and security.

Automatic and manual network tuning options ensuring the best connection based on user location

Access to comprehensive analytics and reporting tools, enabling data-driven decision-making (Coming Soon!)

A centralized platform for managing client access and eSIM maintenance, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency (Coming Soon!)

Airlink represents a paradigm shift in connectivity solutions, offering unparalleled reliability, flexibility, and scalability. By maintaining seamless data communication during critical operations, Airlink empowers businesses to thrive in today's market.

"We are excited to offer this game-changing solution," said President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc., Andy Chau. "Business continuity is essential. With Airlink, we aim to redefine the way businesses stay connected, providing them with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed."

PAX will be unveiling the Airlink service at the ETA TRANSACT trade show, April 17-19, in Las Vegas, Nevada, booth number 327.

For more information about Airlink and how it can transform your business connectivity, please visit www.pax.us/marketplace/airlink or contact [email protected].

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of

payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.