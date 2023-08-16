PAX Technology, Inc. Wins RSPA's 2023 Vendor Award of Excellence

PAX was Chosen as an Outstanding Provider of Hardware
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAX Technology, Inc., a leading global payment solution provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA) Vendor Award of Excellence. The tech leader garnered their second consecutive bronze win for the Hardware Manufacturer category and was the only payment terminal manufacturer to be recognized with the award.
The RSPA Vendor Award of Excellence (VAE) was presented to PAX at this year's RSPA RetailNOW tradeshow, which celebrated the institution's 75th anniversary. These are the only awards in the retail technology industry voted on by reseller channel partners to recognize their preferred vendors dedication and support.
"We sincerely appreciate all those who voted for PAX. We're honored to be recognized and celebrated by our peers, and we thank the RSPA for this significant award, which inspires us to continue our commitment and hard work for the future," said Andy Chau, PAX Technology Inc. President and CEO. "We are proud to be recognized among so many partners and send our congratulations to all the nominees and winners."
