PAX Technology Wins RSPA's 2026 Vendor Award of Excellence for Hardware Manufacturing

"Our partners are an essential part of our success, and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the hardware, technology and support they need to deliver exceptional solutions to their customers."- Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology, Inc. Post this

PAX's recognition underscores the company's continued commitment to serving the retail technology channel with secure, reliable and innovative payment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of merchants, resellers, ISVs and other technology partners.

"We're honored to be recognized by RSPA and, most importantly, by the resellers and partners who work with PAX every day," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology, Inc. "Our partners are an essential part of our success, and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the hardware, technology and support they need to deliver exceptional solutions to their customers."

PAX offers a comprehensive portfolio of payment and point-of-sale hardware, including SmartPOS devices, PIN pads, Android™-based payment solutions, unattended payment terminals and purpose-built hardware for retail, restaurant and other vertical markets. Through its broad portfolio and connected technology ecosystem, PAX helps businesses and technology providers create flexible, secure and scalable payment experiences.

To learn more about PAX hardware and solutions, visit www.pax.us.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with over 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.