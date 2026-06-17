PAXCON 2026 Heads to the West Coast for Milestone Five-Year Anniversary Event

"PAXCON is about bringing the ecosystem into the same room to solve problems, share what is working, and build what comes next," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology. Post this

PAXCON is designed as a place where the payments ecosystem comes together to collaborate, learn, and bring integrated solutions to life. Rather than following a traditional conference format, the event focuses on meaningful engagement, shared insight, and real-world application.

"PAXCON is about bringing the ecosystem into the same room to solve problems, share what is working, and build what comes next," said Clint Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at PAX Technology. "Our role is to help enable those connections and support our partners as they grow and innovate."

Following four years in Orlando, PAXCON 2026 introduces a streamlined two-day format designed to maximize engagement and deliver practical, actionable insights. The agenda will feature partner-led sessions, collaborative discussions, and real-world case studies that highlight how organizations are integrating payments into broader commerce experiences, unlocking new revenue streams, and scaling across industries.

PAXCON highlights how solutions come together across the ecosystem. Attendees will gain strategies for building, integrating, and delivering end-to-end experiences that meet evolving customer expectations.

Held at the Disneyland Hotel, the event provides a dynamic environment designed to foster both connection and creativity. The conference will conclude with a private offsite experience at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

PAXCON 2026 will also offer exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities that enable organizations to showcase their role within the ecosystem and engage directly with potential partners and customers. Industry experts are invited to apply for speaking opportunities, with an emphasis on sharing insights, lessons learned, and forward-looking perspectives.

Registration for PAXCON 2026 is now open. To learn more or secure a spot, visit paxcon.us.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with over 110 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

SOURCE PAX Technology, Inc.