Paxton AI Wins 2025 LegalWeek Leaders in Tech Law Award for Innovative Knowledge Management

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paxton AI, a leading provider of AI-powered legal technology solutions, today announced it has won the prestigious 2025 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award in the Knowledge Management category. The award was presented at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards ceremony held on March 24 at the New York Hilton Midtown during Legalweek 2025.

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards recognize innovation in the legal technology sector and spotlight organizations working on game-changing projects and initiatives in the U.S. Paxton.ai was honored for its groundbreaking work in reinventing how attorneys and legal professionals research, access, and manage critical knowledge.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from ALM and the Legalweek judges," said Tanguy Chau, CEO and Co-founder of Paxton. "This award validates our team's commitment to creating AI technology that truly understands the complex needs of legal professionals. By combining advanced large language models with comprehensive legal data, we're transforming how legal knowledge is accessed and applied."

"What sets Paxton apart in the legal knowledge management space is our relentless focus on accuracy and context," Chau added. "The legal profession demands precision, and our platform delivers that by understanding not just the words in legal documents but their deeper meaning and relevance. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what AI can do for legal professionals."

The judges specifically highlighted Paxton AI's industry-leading 94% accuracy on the Stanford hallucination benchmark and its innovative AI Citator, which automatically verifies legal citations and prevents case hallucination—a critical advancement for legal research reliability.

Paxton AI's platform stands out for its ability to provide attorneys with an unparalleled resource for deep, comprehensive legal research. The solution meticulously cites claims without hallucinating cases, allowing lawyers to conduct research across case law, federal and state statutes, the web, firm documents, and opposing counsel's production in various formats.

Key features of Paxton AI's award-winning knowledge management solution include:

- Advanced legal research capabilities across multiple data sources

- Precision-focused AI that maintains accuracy in citations and references

- Intelligent knowledge extraction from complex legal documents

- AI Citator technology that verifies case law references in real-time

- SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 Certified

- Trained on over 150 million legal documents including federal and state laws

The company's innovative approach to legal knowledge management has gained significant traction among law firms and corporate legal departments seeking to enhance research efficiency, improve knowledge sharing, and gain deeper insights from their legal data.

For more information about Paxton AI and its award-winning legal knowledge management platform, visit www.paxton.ai.

About Paxton AI

Paxton AI is a leading provider of AI-powered legal technology solutions designed specifically for legal professionals. The company's flagship platform harnesses the power of custom large language models to deliver comprehensive legal research, document analysis, and knowledge management capabilities. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep legal expertise, Paxton.ai helps attorneys conduct more efficient research, extract valuable insights from legal documents, and make more informed decisions. Paxton.ai serves law firms and corporate legal departments committed to embracing innovation in legal practice.

