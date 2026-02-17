Payabli and Huntington Bank Join Forces to Bring Seamless Payments to the Digital Banking Experience

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Huntington Bank. Together, we're providing business customers with powerful Account Receivables and Account Payables solutions seamlessly within Huntington's Online Banking experience," said Joseph Elias Phillips, co-founder and co-CEO. Post this

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Huntington Bank. Together, we're providing business customers with powerful Account Receivables and Account Payables solutions seamlessly within Huntington's Online Banking experience. Huntington has proven to be a customer-first, innovative bank. By embedding innovative tools directly into their workflows and leveraging advanced Payment Operations capabilities, we can empower customers with smarter, more connected payment experiences that drive growth and efficiency," said Joseph Elias Phillips, co-founder and co-CEO.

These embedded capabilities allow Huntington to deliver an end-to-end financial experience that unifies payments, money movement and data access. Through Payabli's modular embedded APIs and UI components, Huntington can automate merchant onboarding, enable seamless payment acceptance across card, ACH, Apple Pay and Google Pay while streamlining disbursements through ACH, vendor links and OCR-enabled payouts. These innovations modernize and elevate the bank's B2B banking offerings, bringing automation, real-time insights, and seamless workflows, empowering customers to manage their businesses with speed, efficiency, and confidence in one trusted ecosystem.

"At Huntington, we are investing in payments to drive scale and meet the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy customers," said Amit Dhingra, EVP, chief enterprise payments officer at Huntington Bank. "By joining forces with Payabli, we're not just adding new capabilities—we're accelerating innovation and creating a foundation for long-term growth."

"Huntington is committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify how businesses manage their finances," said Deepak Kapoor, head of payment product at Huntington Bank. "Working with Payabli enables us to help our customers operate more efficiently and increase control with faster cash flow and fewer manual steps for improving everyday workflows. These digital banking capabilities will help redefine how businesses interact with banking by moving from transactional to more integrated relationships."

This reflects a broader trend across financial services as banks embrace API-first, embedded technology to modernize legacy systems and deliver the seamless, integrated experiences today's customers expect.

"Our vision has always been to enable seamless money movement through technology," said Will Corbera, co-founder and co-CEO. "We knew banks would always emerge as a channel and we architected our platform for banks to distribute our technology. Our relationship with Huntington stands out because they're leveraging our technology to deliver greater value to customers and redefine how businesses and banks interact—driven by innovation and efficiency. It's truly a win-win."

The launch of these new embedded capabilities follows Huntington's minority investment in Payabli, demonstrating the bank's commitment to forward-thinking payment solutions and customer-focused growth.

About Payabli

Payabli is a unified payments and fintech infrastructure platform that enables software companies, financial institutions and enterprises to embed payments and financial services directly into their digital products. Its API-first architecture simplifies the launch and scaling of financial offerings with modular integrations, compliance tools, and full payments lifecycle management—spanning Pay In, Pay Out, and Pay Ops to power every stage of money movement.

Learn more at payabli.com.

