Payabli lands $28M Series B to accelerate payments infrastructure innovation for software companies

"When our investors approached us about doubling down on Payabli, we saw a clear opportunity to go on the offensive by accelerating AI enablement across our platform and organization to drive further growth," said Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Payabli. Post this

"We've believed in Payabli's vision since day one and have seen Jo and Will consistently exceed expectations as they build the future of embedded payments. Their ability to deliver a full stack, developer first platform that wins in complex, need-to-pay verticals is unmatched. We're proud to continue leading their Series B and deepen our partnership with a team that exemplifies executional excellence and relentless customer focus."

— TX Zhuo, Managing Partner at Fika Ventures

"We initially backed Payabli because we believe deeply in Jo and Will's approach to embedded payments—and they've executed relentlessly. They've built the right platform at exactly the right time, as software platforms become the next major players in payments. With a full-stack offering, rapid product velocity, and strong traction in complex verticals, Payabli has emerged as a category leader. We're excited to double down and support their next phase of growth as they redefine modern payments infrastructure."

— Laura Bock, Partner at QED Investors

The new funding will accelerate Payabli's product development, with a targeted focus on AI-driven features designed to deliver personalized experiences for customers. These innovations aim to enhance operational efficiency, elevate the customer experience, and drive revenue across the platform. Additionally, Payabli will strengthen its customer success, operations, and go-to-market teams to ensure a consistently high-quality customer experience while supporting the company's continued hyper-growth.

"2024 was a transformative year for Payabli, as the flywheel of embedded payments truly kicked in and propelled us to outperform even our most ambitious goals. We're fortunate to be experiencing rapid growth at a time when AI is poised to revolutionize the financial services industry. When our investors approached us about doubling down on Payabli, we saw a clear opportunity to go on the offensive by accelerating AI enablement across our platform and organization to drive further growth and bring groundbreaking new products and capabilities to market faster," said Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Payabli.

Envisioning the Future of Embedded Payments via AI

As part of this investment, Payabli is exploring AI applications across two primary fronts: first, to streamline operations and drive efficiency across the organization, and second, to enhance its platform with smarter, more personalized customer experiences that ultimately increase revenue and margin.

Payabli recently launched Amigo, its first AI-powered support agent, now available through the company's technical documentation, web platform, and natively within Slack. Amigo delivers a wide range of functionality, from acting as a solution engineer that helps software companies integrate faster and more efficiently, to serving as a support representative that resolves tickets quickly and accurately, to functioning as a business analyst that assists software partners with reporting and analytics through a user-friendly, chat-based interface and much more.

In parallel, Payabli is developing advanced risk and fraud detection models trained on proprietary customer data. Unlike one-size-fits-all solutions, these models are designed to deliver tailored risk assessments specific to each customer's business and industry. To accelerate and scale this initiative, Payabli is partnering with NVIDIA to leverage their cutting-edge AI infrastructure.

Enhancing Payables Suite with Launch of New Spend Management Program

Payabli will also leverage its Series B funding to continue product development and further expand its 3P offering, which includes Pay In, Pay Out, and Pay Ops capabilities. Following the successful launch of its On-Demand Payables product, the company is now introducing its first embedded Spend Management solution. Informed by direct feedback from existing customers, Payabli is reimagining embedded spend management by enabling software platforms to offer branded expense programs with both physical and virtual cards. With full API control over card issuance, spend limits, and fraud protection settings, platforms can take ownership of client expense volume, capture interchange revenue, and eliminate dependence on third-party tools. Supporting both credit and debit models, Payabli empowers platforms to become fully integrated financial systems for their customers, delivering unmatched flexibility, speed, and control.

"Since day one, we've remained committed to our 3P strategy of unifying Pay Ins, Pay Outs, and Pay Ops. Over the past year, we've dedicated significant time and resources to building out our Pay Outs team and product suite, and we're thrilled to expand this offering with the launch of On-Demand Payouts (ODP) and the upcoming release of our Spend Management solution. We believe that offering a diverse, API-first suite of Payables products, designed for flexibility and tailored to fit a wide range of use cases and industry needs, is a true differentiator and a cornerstone of our strategy," said William Corbera, Co-Founder of Payabli.

Team Expansion

The recent funding will enable Payabli to continue growing its team. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Payabli has built a world-class remote-first team around a shared set of core values and a mission of powering the entrepreneurial economy by making software companies payments companies. In recognition of its strong culture, leadership, and employee engagement, Payabli was also just named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2025—a national honor that celebrates companies where people truly love to work. With momentum on its side, Payabli will be hiring key roles across engineering, AI, product, GTM, finance & operations, and customer success.

About Payabli

Payabli is a next-generation Payments Infrastructure and Monetization Platform that helps software companies make Payments a core part of their business model through a single developer-friendly API. Built by payment industry and SaaS veterans, Payabli powers software companies with innovative payment acceptance and issuance solutions, powerful payment operations tools, and the ability to unlock lucrative economics. Payabli makes Software companies Payments companies by giving them PayFac capabilities without the heavy lift, administrative burden, and exorbitant cost of becoming a payment facilitator. Payabli is helping vertical SaaS companies build, manage, and scale their Payments businesses. Payabli has raised $60,000,000 in venture capital from respected fintech investors: QED, Fika Ventures, TTV Capital, and Bling Capital.

About Fika Ventures

Fika Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on B2B software startups, with an emphasis on pre-Series A companies. Our expertise spans vertical SaaS, fintech, commerce enablement, healthcare, and marketplaces, particularly those harnessing AI to drive innovation. We pride ourselves on a hands-on, collaborative approach, viewing ourselves as true partners in building your business—not the other way around.

About QED Investors

QED Investors is a global leading venture capital firm based in Alexandria, Va. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies worldwide. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages its partners' decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include Albert, AvidXchange, Betterfly, Bitso, ClearScore, Creditas, Credit Karma, Current, Flywire, Kavak, Klarna, Konfio, Loft, Mission Lane, Nubank, QuintoAndar, Remitly, SoFi, Wagestream and Wayflyer.

Media Contact

Camille Peretz, Payabli, 1 9497421389, [email protected], https://payabli.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Payabli