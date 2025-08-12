Payabli Ranks No. 141 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List with 5X Year over Year Revenue Growth

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year is truly an honor. This achievement reflects the incredible sacrifice and hard work from our team, the trust our software partners have placed in us, and validation that we're building something entrepreneurs genuinely need. Post this

"Being recognized on the Inc 5000 for the second consecutive year is truly an honor. This achievement reflects the incredible sacrifice and hard work from our team, the trust our software partners have placed in us to power their payments businesses, and validation that we're building something entrepreneurs genuinely need."

— Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founder & Co-CEO.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies added 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

This recognition comes off a momentous year for Payabli, marked by the close of its Series B raise and major strides toward Payabli's vision of AI-powered embedded payments. Payabli launched Amigo, its first AI support agent, began developing advanced risk and fraud models with NVIDIA, and expanded its Payables suite with an embedded Spend Management solution.

With these innovations, paired with significant team growth, Payabli has brought in the talent to fuel the company's next chapter. Recent hires like Mark Vermeersch (Head of Strategy), Adam Wright (Head of Sales), and Ankita Chowdhry (AI Product Strategist) add deep expertise in strategy, go-to-market, and AI, bolstering the company's leadership bench and positioning Payabli to scale its impact while continuing to redefine how software companies become payments companies.

About Payabli

Payabli is a next-generation Payments Infrastructure and Monetization Platform that helps software companies make Payments a core part of their business model through a single developer-friendly API. Built by payment industry and SaaS veterans, Payabli powers software companies with innovative payment acceptance and issuance solutions, powerful payment operations tools, and the ability to unlock lucrative economics. Payabli makes Software companies Payments companies by giving them PayFac capabilities without the heavy lift, administrative burden, and exorbitant cost of becoming a payment facilitator. Payabli is helping vertical SaaS companies build, manage, and scale their Payments businesses. Payabli has raised $60,000,000 in venture capital from respected fintech investors: QED, Fika Ventures, TTV Capital, and Bling Capital.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

