Payadoc Partners with Clarigent Health to Integrate Behavioral Health Technology for Enhanced Patient Care

Wade Nelson, Founder and CEO of Payadoc, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We believe that Clarigent is a valuable addition to our Payadoc mental health and wellness program. By integrating Clarigent Health's behavioral health technology into our platform, we are now adding additional functionalities and services that our providers and partners will actively utilize to address mental health concerns proactively. Their state-of-the-art screenings will blend perfectly with our provider network, developing modern and innovative capabilities for our members."

This strategic partnership underscores Payadoc's commitment to delivering holistic healthcare solutions that prioritize the overall well-being of patients. By leveraging Clarigent Health's advanced technology, Payadoc aims to enhance patient outcomes, reduce healthcare disparities, and promote financial wellness in healthcare.

"We are continuously looking to partner with likeminded companies," commented Don Wright, CEO of Clarigent Health. "Through this partnership, both companies are dedicated to fostering a healthcare ecosystem where every individual receives personalized, compassionate, and effective care."

The combined Payadoc Clarigent Health solution is set to be available later this quarter, offering a comprehensive and integrated approach to personalized medicine.

For more information about Payadoc and its innovative healthcare technology solutions, visit www.payadoc.com.

For more information about Clarigent Health and its behavioral health solutions, visit www.clarigenthealth.com.

About Payadoc

Payadoc is an innovative digital health company which uses its proprietary platforms, provider networks, and strategic partnerships to connect individuals to affordable and quality care, which are unrestricted by traditional insurance limitations.

About Clarigent Health

Clarigent Health is a pioneer in behavioral health technology, committed to transforming mental healthcare through innovative solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Clarigent Health's technology provides insights into patients' mental and emotional well-being, enabling healthcare professionals to deliver personalized, effective care.

