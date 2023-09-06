PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury: Standardized Regulations Are Critical for Crypto Sustenance

The PayBito chief asserts crypto exchanges and service providers are suffering setbacks due to non-uniform regulatory frameworks and calls for standardization.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global crypto markets remain in a constant state of growth and innovation. Due to their borderless and decentralized nature, uncertainties loom for digital assets at large. PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury stresses global standardization of crypto regulations is essential for the industry's long-term health. He argues that a stable regulatory framework would help to address the challenges facing the industry, such as fraud and abuse.

Regulations For Protection Not Segregation:

Chowdhury also stresses that regulations should be designed to protect crypto users and businesses, not to stifle innovation. He believes that governments and the crypto community should work together to develop fair and effective regulations that will help the industry to thrive.

The lack of a global regulatory framework for crypto is a major challenge for the industry. Different countries have different laws and regulations governing crypto, which can make it difficult for businesses to operate across borders.

A global regulatory framework would help to level the playing field for crypto businesses and protect consumers from fraud. It would also make it easier for businesses to raise capital and attract investment.

The crypto community should be involved in the development of global crypto regulations. This will help to ensure that regulations are fair and effective and that they do not stifle innovation.

Innovation Sustainable in Regulated Environments:

Raj Chowdhury says, "Standardized crypto regulatory frameworks are the need of the hour. Such a framework can protect investors and give financial stability. It is impossible to think of the next generation relying on crypto without clear regulations."

Regulation can help to promote innovation in the crypto industry. By providing a clear and stable regulatory environment, governments can encourage businesses to develop new products and services that can benefit consumers.

Investor Protection: Cryptocurrencies are a highly speculative and volatile asset class. There is a high potential for both high returns and significant losses. A regulatory framework can help to protect investors by requiring exchanges and other crypto businesses to disclose information about the risks involved, and by implementing safeguards such as know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) procedures.

are a highly speculative and volatile asset class. There is a high potential for both high returns and significant losses. A regulatory framework can help to protect investors by requiring exchanges and other businesses to disclose information about the risks involved, and by implementing safeguards such as know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) procedures. Market Integrity: A regulated crypto market is more likely to be fair and transparent. This is because regulations can help to deter fraud and manipulation and to ensure that all participants in the market are playing by the same rules.

market is more likely to be fair and transparent. This is because regulations can help to deter and manipulation and to ensure that all participants in the market are playing by the same rules. Legal Clarity: The lack of clear regulations can create uncertainty for crypto businesses and investors. A regulatory framework can help to provide clarity about the legal status of cryptocurrencies and about the obligations of businesses and individuals who operate in the crypto space.

businesses and investors. A regulatory framework can help to provide clarity about the legal status of and about the obligations of businesses and individuals who operate in the space. Global Reach: Cryptocurrencies are a global asset class. This means that regulations need to be coordinated across borders in order to be effective. A global regulatory framework can help to ensure that crypto businesses and investors are treated fairly, regardless of where they are located.

PayBito: Balancing Regulations with Innovation:

The involvement of major crypto exchanges in regulatory lawsuits has shaken investor confidence in the industry. Cryptocurrencies are a new and evolving asset class, and there is no clear regulatory framework in place for them.

Exchanges like PayBito have built a white-label crypto broker platform that facilitates automatic compliance. This unique platform helps brokers follow licenses, legal requirements, and permits without active monitoring. The firm's global reach and geo-centric compliance approach make it a viable option for businesses in any jurisdiction.

Automated Compliance: PayBito uses automated compliance protocols and a team of legal professionals to handle KYC and AML. This helps to reduce manual errors and ensure that the platform is always compliant with regulations. PayBito also reports suspicious activities automatically.

Transaction Monitoring: PayBito has a transparent transaction monitoring process that aligns with regulatory expectations. The platform also maintains transparent reporting practices, providing transactional records, financial statements, and other documents to authorities as needed.

User Education: PayBito provides a long list of resources for regulatory awareness to help new brokers understand the compliances and the relevant activities performed by PayBito.

Global Cooperation: PayBito establishes similar regulatory cooperations with regulatory bodies in different countries. This open communication allows PayBito to offer an international exchange.

Brokering World Hunger Away:

PayBito wants to pay it forward with its Brokering World Hunger Away campaign. The platform aims to create a chain of goodwill from brokers' financial stability. For every dollar those brokers make as a commission, the platform donates a dollar. The donation goes towards causes working to end world hunger.

Looking Forward:

The crypto industry is still in its early stages of development and there is no clear regulatory framework in place. Crypto entities often have to comply with a variety of regulations, both domestic and international. This can be a time-consuming and expensive process. Standard crypto regulations would reduce compliance costs and make it easier for crypto entities to operate. It would also provide investors with greater confidence in the safety and security of the crypto space.

About PayBito:

Paybito is an online platform for launching a crypto business in Crypto Trading, Brokerage, Payments, Tokenization, ICO & Banking. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label crypto exchange solutions, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

Media Contact

Coleen Facete, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, [email protected]

SOURCE Hashcash Digest