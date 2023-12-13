PayBito Offers Its Crypto Broker Platform To A Sub-Urban African FinTech Firm

PayBito is extending its white-label architecture to a Sub-Urban African-based global enterprise. We believe that this partnership will further expand our services and make crypto trading accessible to a larger audience in the region. Post this

Chief of PayBito, Raj Chowdhury asserts, "PayBito is extending its white-label architecture to a Sub-Urban African-based global enterprise. We believe that this partnership will further expand our services and make crypto trading accessible to a larger audience in the region." He previously highlighted Bitcoin reaching above $41k as an early Christmas for traders.

With a daily turnover of more than $1.5 billion and over 1.2 million registered crypto traders, PayBito has become a preferred digital asset exchange platform. It offers various trading options, including Futures, Options, OTC, Basic, Pro, and more, all enabled by incorporating crypto-forex technology. PayBito's blockchain-based architecture is equipped with advanced security features such as SegWit, multi-fiat and crypto compatibility, 3-point defense architecture, ERC20, hot/cold wallets, database encryption, multi-factor authentication, and other state-of-the-art technologies.

PayBito has recently launched its white-label crypto brokerage platform in Singapore, marking a significant step towards promoting mainstream crypto trading and adoption. The platform is part of PayBito's suite of crypto solutions, already implemented in over 26 countries across six continents. With its comprehensive suite of solutions, PayBito is committed to contributing to the growth of the crypto market and increasing its significance in the global crypto community, making it an attractive option for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

As the crypto market experiences an optimistic upswing, PayBito, with its suite of expert solutions, is poised to help even more enterprises worldwide join the ranks of over 420 million crypto holders. With its comprehensive approach and innovative white-label architecture, PayBito is committed to contributing to the growth of the crypto market and increasing its significance in the global crypto community.

About PayBito:

PayBito is an online platform for launching a crypto business in Crypto Trading, Brokerage, Payments, Tokenization, ICO, and banking. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

Media Contact

Coleen Facete, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, [email protected], https://www.paybito.com/

SOURCE PayBito