PayBito Offers Its White-Label Crypto Broker Platform to a UK-based Enterprise

Blockchain maximalist, and CEO of PayBito, Raj Chowdhury asserts, "As we expand our global footprint, we're thrilled to offer our white-label crypto broker platform to our esteemed partners in the UK. This collaboration marks a significant step towards empowering enterprises with cutting-edge crypto solutions and fostering financial innovation in the region." He previously highlighted the way Blockchain and AI are transforming industries.

PayBito has emerged as a preferred digital asset exchange platform with over 1.2 million registered crypto traders and a daily turnover of over $1.5 billion. It offers several trading options such as Basic, Pro, Futures, Options, OTC, and more, enabled by the integration of crypto-forex technology. The platform's blockchain-based architecture boasts advanced security features, including multi-fiat and crypto compatibility, SegWit, 3-point defense architecture, ERC20, Multi-factor Authentication, database encryption, hot/cold wallets, and other cutting-edge technologies.

PayBito has taken a significant step towards promoting mainstream crypto trading and adoption with the recent launch of its white-label crypto brokerage platform in Singapore. The platform is part of PayBito's suite of crypto solutions, which have already been implemented in over 26 countries across six continents, including Australia and South Korea. The suite comprises various solutions such as white-label crypto payment gateways, portfolio management systems, and more, making PayBito an attractive option for crypto enthusiasts. With its comprehensive suite of solutions, PayBito is committed to contributing to the growth of the crypto market and increasing its significance in the global crypto community.

Cryptocurrencies are growing in popularity with over 420 million crypto holders worldwide. Major industry players and financial institutions are compelled to add crypto trading to their service list. Collaborating with PayBito, industries can utilize the opportunity, and venture into the crypto industry.

Paybito is an online platform for launching a crypto business in Crypto Trading, Brokerage, Payments, Tokenization, ICO, and banking. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

