PayBito Remains the Top Crypto Exchange Turnkey Solution Provider in 2023

PayBito's CEO Raj Chowdhury asserts, "Retaining our position as the world's best white-label crypto exchange provider reaffirms our unwavering dedication to excellence. We will continue to empower financial institutions and enterprises, setting new standards in the crypto industry." Previously, he emphasized the importance of crypto security and updating infrastructure to assist law enforcement.

PayBito has managed to attract over 1.2 million registered crypto traders and records daily turnovers exceeding $1.5 billion. By integrating crypto-forex technology, the exchange provides its users with multiple trading options such as Basic, Pro, Futures, Options, OTC, and more. The exchange's blockchain-based architecture is fortified with advanced security features like SegWit, multi-fiat and crypto compatibility, 3-point defense architecture, ERC20, 2FA, database encryption, hot/cold wallets, and other cutting-edge technologies.

PayBito has launched a white label crypto broker platform in the US, with the goal of expanding its role in promoting mainstream crypto trading and adoption. The platform is part of PayBito's suite of crypto solutions, which have been deployed in over 26 countries across six continents, including Australia and South Korea. In addition to the brokerage platform, PayBito offers white-label crypto payment gateways, portfolio management systems, and other solutions.

More and more businesses are finding cryptocurrencies to be a valuable asset, particularly for cross-border payments and trading. PayBito is leading the way in the crypto world by providing customizable white-label solutions that enable other enterprises to take advantage of its potential. As the digital transformation continues to gain momentum, PayBito is staying ahead of the curve and helping others do the same.

About PayBito:

PayBito is an online platform for launching a crypto business in Crypto Trading, Brokerage, Payments, Tokenization, ICO, and banking. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

