PayBito to Provide Its White-Label Architecture to a Middle-East Company

Blockchain pioneer, and Chief of PayBito, Raj Chowdhury asserts, "The growing crypto industry in the Middle East showcases the importance of learning lessons from the past and stepping up towards future innovations. PayBito will continue to provide its top-notch solutions and set new standards in the global crypto market." He previously highlighted the importance of standardized regulations for crypto sustenance.

With more than 1.2 million registered crypto traders and daily turnovers exceeding $1.5 billion, PayBito has become a popular choice in the digital asset exchange market. The platform offers its users various trading options, including Basic, Pro, Futures, Options, OTC, and more, by integrating crypto-forex technology. PayBito's blockchain-based architecture is designed with advanced security features, including multi-fiat and crypto compatibility, SegWit, 3-point defense architecture, ERC20, Multi-factor Authentication, database encryption, hot/cold wallets, and other state-of-the-art technologies.

PayBito's recent launch of a white-label crypto brokerage platform in the US is a step towards promoting mainstream crypto trading and adoption. The platform is a part of PayBito's suite of crypto solutions, which has been deployed in over 26 countries across six continents including South Korea, and Australia. The suite includes white-label crypto payment gateways, portfolio management systems, and other solutions, making PayBito a popular choice among crypto enthusiasts. With its expansive suite of solutions, PayBito aims to contribute to the growth of the crypto market and increase its relevance in the global crypto community.

The rise in crypto adoption worldwide is compelling financial institutions and enterprises to add crypto trading as a part of their services. PayBito's white-label architecture helps institutions utilize the opportunity and take advantage of the growing technology.

About PayBito:

PayBito is an online platform for launching a crypto business in Crypto Trading, Brokerage, Payments, Tokenization, ICO, and banking. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

