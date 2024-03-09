PayBright Ranks No. 25 in the Inc. 5000 Mid Atlantic Region

"Transparent Pricing (no hidden fees), Free Equipment Programs, and a corporate mandate to support to our Agents through the sales and installation process has been the keystone to the our success," stated Magaziner. Post this

"Being recognized by Inc. for the third year in a row is both exciting and humbling," shared Dustin Magaziner, CEO and Founder of PayBright. "Such repeated recognition underscores the pursuit of excellence that every member of our team brings to the day to day. We are only as good as our people, our sales partners, and our trusted small businesses. They are the real catalysts behind our achievements."

With a corporate mission of "Merchant Services Done Right" PayBright has become one of the quickest growing Independent Sales Organizations in the United States by treating its 600 plus sales partners with honesty while providing industry leading support to both its Sales Partners and merchants.

"Transparent Pricing (no hidden fees), Free Equipment Programs, and a corporate mandate to support to our Agents through the sales and installation process has been the keystone to the our success. If you're an Agent, to PayBright, you and your business really matter. The successful launch of our POS Desk will only continue to ensure our ability to provide top-tier support to our growing Agent team," stated Magaziner.

PayBright has separated itself from competitors in the space by partnering with some of the most experienced Agents in the industry to sell merchant services, which has enabled the company to reach markets across the country and sign merchants from all types of industries.

Over the three-year span for the list, PayBright grew its sales team from 100+ agents to include more than 600 active agents now. PayBright expects to surpass 1,000 active agents before the end of 2024.

To learn more about PayBright, visit: https://www.gopaybright.com/

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic.

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

