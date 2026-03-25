PayEngine Joins Elavon's "WorksWith" Partner Ecosystem -- Empowering Vertical SaaS Platforms to Embed Payments Seamlessly

We built PayEngine to give vertical SaaS platforms control, transparency, and scalability in how they monetize payments -- being part of Elavon's WorksWith ecosystem allows us to accelerate that vision Post this

By joining Elavon's curated marketplace, PayEngine becomes part of a global network of trusted technology partners designed to extend the capabilities of Elavon's payment processing platform. The collaboration brings together Elavon's enterprise-grade acquiring network with PayEngine's modern, API-first architecture — giving SaaS providers the tools to deliver customized payment experiences without the overhead of building and maintaining their own infrastructure.

"We built PayEngine to give vertical SaaS platforms control, transparency, and scalability in how they monetize payments," said Shobhit Kumar, Head of Sales at PayEngine. "Being part of Elavon's WorksWith ecosystem allows us to accelerate that vision — helping software companies deliver more value to their merchants while capturing new revenue streams."

Designed for SaaS, Built for Scale

PayEngine's embedded payments solution is purpose-built for SaaS platforms that serve vertical markets — from healthcare and fitness to home services, retail, and beyond. Through the integration, vertical SaaS providers can:

Embed payments faster using developer-friendly APIs and SDKs

Manage merchants at scale with automated onboarding, risk management, and reporting

Monetize payments by capturing a share of processing revenue

Stay compliant and secure, leveraging Elavon's global acquiring infrastructure and PayEngine's PCI-compliant gateway technology

This partnership bridges the gap between enterprise-grade processing and vertical SaaS innovation — enabling software platforms to go to market faster, increase merchant retention, and generate recurring revenue from every transaction processed.

About PayEngine

PayEngine provides embedded payment infrastructure purpose-built for vertical SaaS platforms. With a robust suite of APIs, white-label tools, and revenue-sharing capabilities, PayEngine enables software providers to own their payments experience end-to-end while minimizing operational complexity. Learn more at https://www.payengine.co/

About Elavon

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 2 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon's innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises. Learn more at https://www.elavon.com/

Media Contact

Shobhit Kumar, Platform Factory, Inc., 1 844-472-9322, [email protected], https://payengine.co

SOURCE PayEngine