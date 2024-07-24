PayEngine Welcomes Arrears into Its Family of Partners to Enhance Payment Processing for Arrears' Accounts Receivable Management Platform

"PayEngine is dedicated to supporting companies like Arrears by providing specialized payment solutions that help streamline their operations and enhance their service offerings." Post this

PayEngine is excited to welcome Arrears into its family of partners, combining embedded payment processing capabilities with Arrears' advanced AR technology. This partnership allows Arrears to leverage PayEngine's secure infrastructure to provide clients with efficient, streamlined, and automated payment processes in addition to AR processes. With PayEngine, Arrears is set to enhance operational efficiencies and improve cash flow management for businesses.

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Efficiency

"By partnering with PayEngine, Arrears can now offer our secure and efficient payment solutions through their platform," said Shobhit Kumar, Head of Sales Operations of PayEngine. "This collaboration will enhance the value Arrears provides to their clients by integrating advanced payment processing with AI-powered AR automation."

Empowering Businesses with Advanced Financial Solutions

"Collaborating with PayEngine allows us to strengthen our leadership in the AR space while providing our clients with top-tier payment solutions," said Trent McKendrick, Head of Product at Arrears. "This partnership ensures our clients benefit from streamlined payment acceptance processes, improved efficiency, and enhanced security."

Transforming Financial Management

"PayEngine is dedicated to supporting companies like Arrears by providing specialized payment solutions that help streamline their operations and enhance their service offerings," said Spartak Buniatyan, CEO of PayEngine. "Our mission is to empower vertical SaaS companies with the tools they need to transform their payment processes, delivering unparalleled efficiency and security."

About PayEngine

PayEngine is a premier provider of specialized payment platforms tailored for vertically integrated software companies. With extensive experience in developing secure payment solutions, PayEngine is dedicated to simplifying and securing payment processes for businesses worldwide. For more information, visit PayEngine.co.

About Arrears

Arrears, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered accounts receivable solutions. Their platform leverages advanced technology to automate and streamline AR processes, helping businesses improve their cash flow and operational efficiency. For more information, visit arrears.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kedar Khire

PayEngine

[email protected]

Alexandra Khoury

Arrears, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kedar Khire, PayEngine, 1 844-472-9322, [email protected], payengine.co

SOURCE PayEngine