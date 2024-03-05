PayJunction Adds Credit Card Surcharge Capabilities to No-code Payments Integration® Platform

"We're excited that our revolutionary no-code solution is being used to unleash savings for businesses of all types," Post this

Surcharging permits businesses to offset a small fee to process transactions when a customer pays with a credit card. Surcharging cannot be applied to debit cards, cash, checks, prepaid cards or ACH bank payments. Businesses leveraging surcharging must properly disclose the fee to customers.

"We're excited that our revolutionary no-code solution is being used to unleash savings for businesses of all types," said Randy Modos, president, PayJunction. "This demonstrates our commitment to helping partners and customers respond quickly to evolving industry trends."

Adding surcharge capabilities via traditional API integration requires custom coding, testing, certification and release cycles, which can take months. Plus, not all payment providers support surcharging across every acceptance channel, and some have limited solution offerings. Thus, this may prevent merchants from maximizing savings or require them to install inefficient stand-alone terminals.

For more information on PayJunction's No-code Payments Integration platform and its potential for your business, visit www.payjunction.com.

Media Contact

Ursula Librizzi, PayJunction, 1 800-601-0230, [email protected], www.payjunction.com

Twitter

SOURCE PayJunction