PayJunction Adds Credit Card Surcharge Capabilities to No-code Payments Integration® Platform

The ability to offset processing fees can be added to any SaaS application in minutes
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayJunction, a leading tech-focused payments company, announced the availability of credit card surcharging on its No-code Payments Integration® platform. The free browser extension enables rapid integration of payment features within nearly any cloud software platform. Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), developers, and merchants can add this feature to SaaS-based software in minutes, allowing businesses to immediately add a surcharge up to 3% to help offset their credit card transaction fees.
PayJunction's No-code Payments Integration, launched in August 2023, streamlines payment acceptance and reduces development overhead. It enables secure payment acceptance for purchases initiated in-person, over the phone, with digital invoices, and for recurring payments. Credit card surcharging is available across all methods.
Surcharging permits businesses to offset a small fee to process transactions when a customer pays with a credit card. Surcharging cannot be applied to debit cards, cash, checks, prepaid cards or ACH bank payments. Businesses leveraging surcharging must properly disclose the fee to customers.
"We're excited that our revolutionary no-code solution is being used to unleash savings for businesses of all types," said Randy Modos, president, PayJunction. "This demonstrates our commitment to helping partners and customers respond quickly to evolving industry trends."
Adding surcharge capabilities via traditional API integration requires custom coding, testing, certification and release cycles, which can take months. Plus, not all payment providers support surcharging across every acceptance channel, and some have limited solution offerings. Thus, this may prevent merchants from maximizing savings or require them to install inefficient stand-alone terminals.
For more information on PayJunction's No-code Payments Integration platform and its potential for your business, visit www.payjunction.com.
Media Contact
Ursula Librizzi, PayJunction, 1 800-601-0230, [email protected], www.payjunction.com
SOURCE PayJunction
Share this article