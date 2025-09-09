Payments Innovation and Security Expert Simon Hurry Joins ABCorp as Senior Advisor

"I consider myself an evangelist for the use of technology in payments. I look forward to engaging with ABCorp's community to discuss their challenges, roadmaps, and means of elevating their end customers' experiences." Post this

"I consider myself an evangelist for the use of technology in payments," explains Hurry. "It can be challenging to encourage players in the payment ecosystem to think beyond the status quo and embrace the future. My ability to break down complex ideas into actionable, easy to understand language is a skill that I will bring to my role as Senior Advisor. I look forward to engaging with ABCorp's community to discuss their challenges, roadmaps, and means of elevating their end customers' experiences."

Bill Brown, CEO of ABCorp, echoes this sentiment. "Simon is an invaluable resource for ABCorp's clients and partners, and an exceptional resource for them to realize their vision. His deep experience navigating complex ecosystems extends beyond payments and into the identity and authentication spaces as well. Simon's ability to anticipate and communicate the meaningful impact of technology-driven innovation will benefit our entire community."

With a history dating back to 1795, ABCorp began as secure printers for the First Bank of the United States. Today, ABCorp manufactures, personalizes, and fulfills contactless credit and debit payment cards; offers instant issuance programs for payment and ID cards; provides digital solutions for authentication, payment, and customer engagement; 3D prints detailed prototypes and parts in metal and plastics; and uses omnichannel content to streamline and elevate the customer experience. With a heritage that spans centuries and a focus on tomorrow's innovation, ABCorp is uniquely poised to guide clients through the complexities of modern commerce. Learn more at abcorp.com.

