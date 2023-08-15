PayNearMe Adds Dollar General® to Retail Cash Network, Exceeds 60,000 Locations Nationwide

"Our clients' customers can easily visit one of thousands of retail locations nationwide, present a scannable barcode on their smartphone to a cashier, pay in cash and receive a receipt verifying the transaction is complete," said Michael Kaplan, PayNearMe. Tweet this

The expansion is powered by PayNearMe's partnership with InComm Payments and their extensive network of retailers across the country. With the addition of Dollar General, PayNearMe's cash network now exceeds 60,000 retail locations nationwide.

"PayNearMe's expanded retail presence allows our clients to offer greater convenience to their customers who either prefer or are required to pay bills or conduct non-commerce transactions using cash," Kaplan said. "Our clients' customers can easily visit one of thousands of retail locations nationwide, present a scannable barcode on their smartphone to a cashier, pay in cash and receive a receipt verifying the transaction is complete."

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering all major payment types and channels in a single platform.

PayNearMe today processes a wide range of payment types including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Cash App Pay, PayPal, Venmo, cards and ACH, and has enabled cash payments through our proprietary cash network since 2009. PayNearMe cash payments are accepted at more than 60,000 retail locations in the U.S. including participating 7-Eleven®, Walmart®, Family Dollar®, Casey's General Stores®, Dollar General® and ACE Cash Express®, among others.

Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Finance, Property Management, Insurance, Utility and Municipality and iGaming and Sports Betting.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit http://www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on X, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 420 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at http://www.InCommPayments.com.

