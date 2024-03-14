PayNearMe Earns "Best Consumer Payments Platform" Award by FinTech Breakthrough for Business Rules Technology

Marking its 5th consecutive win, PayNearMe's platform is recognized for boosting client efficiency with advanced, logic-driven technology
SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayNearMe, the fintech company bringing progress to payments, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Consumer Payments Platform" award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market today. This marks the 5th consecutive year PayNearMe has been recognized for its innovative payments platform.
"Businesses need more than just the ability to accept payments; they need tools that help them create efficiencies and reduce costs," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "PayNearMe's Business Rules help bridge the efficiency gap and provide the company's clients with a way to add flexibility to different payment processes without the need to write or modify code."
PayNearMe's logic-based Business Rules exist as a layer on top of the core PayNearMe platform, adding flexibility and functionality to standard features. These rules can be adjusted to each business' requirements to mitigate risk, decrease operating expenses and drive ideal customer payment behaviors.
"Many payment platform providers require custom code to add functionality, which can be time-consuming, costly and difficult to maintain. We set out to reduce friction and risk by building our platform from the ground up with a modern framework," said John Minor, Chief Product Officer, PayNearMe. "We're thrilled to receive this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough. Enabling our clients to automate key processes, reduce support calls and improve the customer experience is what we do, and we make it easy for them to optimize even further by creating Business Rules that match the needs and goals of their business."
"Congratulations to PayNearMe for being our 'Best Consumer Payments Platform.' Their clients can do more with less while automating previously manual processes," said Johansson. "With the PayNearMe platform, companies can leverage automation to drive efficiency and help lower the total cost of accepting payments."
About PayNearMe
PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering major payment types and channels in a single platform.
PayNearMe processes all major forms of payment including Cash App Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards, ACH and has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network at more than 62,000 retail locations in the U.S.
Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Finance, Property Management, Insurance, Tolling, Utility and Municipality, iGaming and Sports Betting.
To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit http://www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact
Victoria Penn, PayNearMe, 512-564-0706, [email protected], www.paynearme.com
SOURCE PayNearMe
Share this article