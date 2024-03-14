PayNearMe Earns "Best Consumer Payments Platform" Award by FinTech Breakthrough for Business Rules Technology

Many payment platform providers require custom code to add functionality, which can be time-consuming, costly and difficult to maintain. We set out to reduce friction and risk by building our platform from the ground up with a modern framework." John Minor, Chief Product Officer, PayNearMe Post this

PayNearMe's logic-based Business Rules exist as a layer on top of the core PayNearMe platform, adding flexibility and functionality to standard features. These rules can be adjusted to each business' requirements to mitigate risk, decrease operating expenses and drive ideal customer payment behaviors.

"Many payment platform providers require custom code to add functionality, which can be time-consuming, costly and difficult to maintain. We set out to reduce friction and risk by building our platform from the ground up with a modern framework," said John Minor, Chief Product Officer, PayNearMe. "We're thrilled to receive this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough. Enabling our clients to automate key processes, reduce support calls and improve the customer experience is what we do, and we make it easy for them to optimize even further by creating Business Rules that match the needs and goals of their business."

"Congratulations to PayNearMe for being our 'Best Consumer Payments Platform.' Their clients can do more with less while automating previously manual processes," said Johansson. "With the PayNearMe platform, companies can leverage automation to drive efficiency and help lower the total cost of accepting payments."

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering major payment types and channels in a single platform.

PayNearMe processes all major forms of payment including Cash App Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards, ACH and has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network at more than 62,000 retail locations in the U.S.

Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Finance, Property Management, Insurance, Tolling, Utility and Municipality, iGaming and Sports Betting.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit http://www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

