PayNearMe Expands Presence in Personal Lending With GOLDPoint Systems Partnership

"This strategic partnership with GOLDPoint Systems marks a significant milestone in our expansion into the personal lending market." -Michael Kaplan, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, PayNearMe Post this

This partnership provides GOLDPoint Systems additional options for their lending customers to expand payment options for their borrowers. With PayNearMe, GOLDPoint Systems' customers have another avenue to accept traditional forms of payments such as cards and ACH, as well as alternative payments including Venmo, PayPal, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and digitized cash payments, all through a single integration and contract.

PayNearMe's offering for digitizing cash payments enables large-scale personal and installment lenders that operate in-person locations to reduce operational costs by eliminating the need for in-branch cash handling. Lenders also benefit from a consolidated reconciliation process that enables them to see all transactions—cash, ACH, cards and mobile wallets—in a single file.

"Our partnership with PayNearMe will give our lending customers another great option in the payment processing industry," said Garret MacArthur, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, GOLDPoint Systems. "We are very proud of our third-party product offerings and this integration is another example of how we can help our customers be successful by partnering with the best in class in each facet of the consumer finance world."

PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering major payment types and channels in a single platform.

PayNearMe processes all major forms of payment including Cash App Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH, as well as cash through our proprietary electronic cash network of more than 62,000 retail locations in the U.S.

Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Lending, iGaming and Online Sports Betting, Property Management, Tolling and Legal.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit http://www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on X, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

As an industry-leading provider of lending software, GOLDPoint Systems offers one of the most complete loan management software systems in both the direct and indirect markets, covering the complete loan life cycle. Our products include loan origination, loan servicing, collections, accounting, reporting, online portals, custom scoring, digital document storage and e-signatures, all supported with a robust API library to make a flexible but seamless integration for any client needs. Through our APIs, we offer many integrations with other service providers, giving our customers the ability to create the best software solution for their unique and specialized lending needs. For more information visit https://www.goldpointsystems.com/.

