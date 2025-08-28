PAYNTR Golf Secures Full Intellectual Property Ownership of the PAYNTR Brand

"Owning our brand outright gives us the ability to protect what we've built, fully control our innovations, and accelerate our long-term growth with total confidence. This isn't just about safeguarding what we've created, it's about unlocking what comes next." - Mike Forsey, Co-founder and President Post this

"Securing ownership of our intellectual property is a foundational moment for PAYNTR Golf," said Mike Forsey, Co-founder and President of PAYNTR Golf. "Owning our brand outright gives us the ability to protect what we've built, fully control our innovations, and accelerate our long-term growth with total confidence. This isn't just about safeguarding what we've created, it's about unlocking what comes next."

Since launching its first golf shoe in early 2021, PAYNTR Golf quickly established itself as the fastest-growing golf footwear brand in North America. Fueled by performance-driven innovation, the company has expanded rapidly into global markets, securing distribution across Europe, Asia, Australia, and South Africa. The brand's momentum reflects its deep focus on biomechanics, traction and propulsion technology, and providing golfers with a true performance advantage on the golf course.

Further accelerating the brand's growth trajectory is PAYNTR Golf partnership with former World No. 1 and major champion Jason Day. The collaboration debuted with the launch of a new classic silo, the Eighty Seven SC, a shoe co-developed with Day and designed to meet the demands of the modern, athletic golfer while also paying homage to classic aesthetics. The partnership marked a pivotal evolution in PAYNTR Golf's product innovation strategy and signified the brand's arrival on the world's biggest professional golf stages.

PAYNTR Golf's products for men, women, and juniors have consistently earned top honors from the golf industry's most respected media outlets. Its flagship footwear models have been recognized with Editor's Choice awards from Golf Digest, named among the Best Golf Shoes by GOLF Magazine, and ranked at the top of MyGolfSpy's rigorous performance testing. These accolades underscore PAYNTR's commitment to creating high-performance products grounded in science and built for results.

Other major milestones for the brand include successful entry into major retailers such as DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and PGA TOUR Superstore, entry into green grass accounts across the United States, the expansion of its product offering into performance apparel and accessories, and strategic partnerships with global distributors and golf organizations. PAYNTR Golf continues to build its reputation as a disruptive force in the industry, backed by science, driven by innovation, and now, fully in control of its intellectual property.

"Our product pipeline is rich with opportunity, and now, with full IP ownership, we have the freedom and flexibility to bring those innovations to market on our own terms," added Michael Glancy, Co-founder and Creative Director of PAYNTR Golf. "This move marks the next phase in PAYNTR Golf's evolution as a global performance brand."

ABOUT PAYNTR GOLF

Based in Portland, Oregon, PAYNTR Golf designs, markets and distributes golf footwear and accessories created to enhance the performance of the golfer. Founded by three long-time sports performance footwear experts, Mike Forsey, Michael Glancy, and David Paynter, PAYNTR Golf is guided by the principle, 'Performance Multiplied.'

Performance Multiplied - not just a marketing tagline for the brand, it's foundational in everything they do. Inspired by creating new, solution based, crafted product, their design methodology is deeply grounded in the biomechanics of the golf swing and a profound understanding of the on-course needs of the golfer. By blending informed style and true performance benefit, PAYNTR Golf is well positioned to become the innovative product alternative for the passionate golfer.

PAYNTR Golf's product line includes golf accessories and performance footwear for Men & Women. Products are available in premium golf specialty locations globally including North America, Korea, Japan, SE Asia, South Africa, United Kingdom and select countries in Europe. Company website: www.payntrgolf.com.

