Payroc and DINGG Join Forces to Revolutionize the Salon and Spa Industry

"We are truly excited to join forces with DINGG to bring innovation and efficiency to the Salon and Spa industry," said Annette Cristerna, Director of Inside Sales at Payroc. "Our goal is to provide salon and spa owners with a seamless, user-friendly, and efficient way to manage their business operations, including payment processing, scheduling, customer management, and more."

With this partnership, Payroc and DINGG are on a mission to help the Salon and Spa industry thrive in today's competitive market. By offering an enhanced "Business in a Box" solution, they aim to provide business owners with the tools and support they need to succeed.

Salon and spa businesses interested in experiencing the benefits of this exciting partnership can learn more by visiting info.payroc.com/dinggsalon.

About Payroc

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse processing more than $80 billion in annual transaction volume in over 45+ markets, for more than 151,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAccess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada among many others. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

About DINGG

DINGG is a revolutionary salon software solution designed to optimize salon and spa operations. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for appointment management, inventory control, customer engagement, and more, all in a user-friendly package. Learn more at http://www.dingg.app.

