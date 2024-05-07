Payroc and ID TECH Join Forces to Launch the NEO 3 Platform of Products, Enhancing Unattended Payment Solutions

"Payroc has been a valuable and trusted partner of ID TECH for more than a decade, and we are excited to combine our expertise in unattended hardware with Payroc's powerful platform to provide ISVs with premier unattended payment solutions," said Bill Rorick, Chief Revenue Officer of ID TECH. Post this

"The launch of the NEO 3 device line underscores our commitment to empowering ISV partners with cutting-edge payment technology tailored to the unique demands of unattended environments," said Walter Greaney, Vice President of Product Management at Payroc.

The VP3350 card reader was designed for seamless connectivity, making it an ideal choice for unattended environments such as micromarkets and mobile businesses. Pass-through charging allows merchants to keep their POS devices powered on through continuous use, perfect for unattended kiosks utilizing tablet solutions.

"Payroc has been a valuable and trusted partner of ID TECH for more than a decade, and we are excited to combine our expertise in unattended hardware with Payroc's powerful platform to provide ISVs with premier unattended payment solutions," said Bill Rorick, Chief Revenue Officer of ID TECH.

As part of Payroc's ongoing commitment to providing cost-effective solutions, the ID TECH NEO 3 line is fully compatible with RewardPay, Payroc's low-cost processing program. Merchants can pass along or share processing costs with their customers, reducing expenses by up to 70%.

The launch of the NEO 3 Platform of Products marks a significant step forward in Payroc's mission to deliver premium products and technology, with a particular focus on the rapidly evolving unattended payment industry.

Stay tuned for the forthcoming release of additional devices in the ID TECH NEO 3 line, including the Kiosk V, VP7200, VP6825, and the VP8810(P).

The Payroc and ID TECH partnership will be on display at The NAMA Show 2024 in Dallas, Texas on May 7-9, 2024 in booth 1654. For more information about the ID TECH NEO 3 Platform of Products and Payroc's integrated payment solutions, please visit http://www.idtechproducts.com and http://www.payroc.com.

About Payroc:

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse processing more than $93 billion in annual transaction volume for more than 158,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAccess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, Mastercard third-party servicer, payment facilitator, and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada among many others. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

About ID TECH:

ID TECH is a world-recognized leader in the design and manufacture of secure payment solutions, ranging from state-of-the-art contactless/NFC payment devices to EMV and Magstripe readers. For more than 30 years, ID TECH has built a reputation based on technical excellence, innovation, and a commitment to superior customer service. Headquartered in Cypress, California, USA (with additional engineering centers in Rocklin, California, Shanghai, China, and Taoyuan City, Taiwan), ID TECH is an industry leader in delivering payment solutions across the globe.

Pull Quote

Media Contact

Yosselin Nunez, Payroc, (888) 477-450, [email protected], www.payroc.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Payroc