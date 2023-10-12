Payroc and Ingenico Partner to Launch AXIUM Smart Payment Terminal Line

Payroc has partnered with Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, to launch the Ingenico AXIUM terminal line. This collaboration combines cutting-edge technology with Payroc's processing platform to enhance payment acceptance for partners and merchants. The initial launch features the AXIUM DX8000, designed for versatility in retail and hospitality, amongst others.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc, a leading payment processing platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, for Payroc's highly anticipated release of the Ingenico AXIUM terminal line. This partnership brings together Ingenico's cutting-edge, Android-based, AXIUM technology and Payroc's powerful processing platform to deliver a faster and more convenient experience to their partners and their merchants.

The AXIUM line represents the forefront of smart point-of-sale technology, empowering merchants to seamlessly accept all payment types. Powered by Payroc's robust application, these innovative terminals provide a reliable solution that elevates payment acceptance capabilities.

The collaboration between Payroc and Ingenico combines the advanced AXIUM technology with high-quality, durable hardware, ensuring reliability and resilience in high-volume scenarios. Featuring a user-first touchscreen interface, Payroc's initial launch of Android-based AXIUM devices guarantees a premium advantage for partners seeking to accelerate merchant operations and deliver uncompromising security.

The initial launch will feature the AXIUM DX8000, a smart mobile payment terminal designed for businesses in versatile environments, including retail and hospitality. The DX8000 revolutionizes convenience and enables merchants to serve more customers swiftly and seize every growth opportunity.

"We are excited to partner with Ingenico to launch the AXIUM device line, combining their expertise in smart payment technology with our comprehensive platform," said Casey Conley, Chief Product Officer. "With AXIUM, we aim to empower our partners and merchants with a reliable, secure, and forward-leaning terminal line that integrates with our omnichannel offerings, providing them with the tools they need to succeed."

"We are excited to move forward with our valued partner Payroc, in offering the first of many in a line of significant solutions for their partners and merchants," said Skip Hinshaw, Chief Sales Officer "By enhancing customer engagement and checkout experience, we are providing our partners, and their merchants, with more peace of mind so that their day-to-day business can flourish. Not only are we furthering our goal of making advanced payment acceptance easier, but we are providing a solution that is designed to keep a step ahead of consumers evolving payment expectations."

Collectively, the launch of the AXIUM smart payment terminal line by Payroc offers a device line that equips merchants with the flexibility, convenience, and reliability they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

About Payroc http://www.payroc.com

Payroc is a high-growth, multi-national payments platform, merchant acquirer, and processing powerhouse processing over $80 billion in annual volume for more than 151,000 merchants. Founded in 2003, Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology. Payroc enables unified commerce that helps businesses grow faster by delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.

About Ingenico https://ingenico.com/en

Ingenico is the global leader in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators and fintech customers our innovative terminals, software, solutions and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico's approach and culture, inspiring our large and diverse community of experts who anticipate and help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide. At Ingenico, trust and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do.

Media Contact

Alex McCandless, Payroc, (888) 477-4500, [email protected], https://payroc.com/

Yosselin Nunez, Payroc, (888) 477-4500, [email protected]

