Payroc and Konnectryx Launch Partnership to Solve Payment Problems

"By combining the power of iPaaS with Payroc's payment platform, we provide our customers with an unparalleled offering that connects legacy and cloud-based systems, enhances data synchronization, and ultimately drives business growth." Tweet this

With their latest partnership, Konnectryx clients can now leverage Payroc to implement end-to-end payment processing into their platform. Payroc allows businesses to accept payments in both e-commerce and in-person settings securely. Paired with Konnectryx, the integration empowers businesses with simplified workflows, critical insights, and the tools they need to grow.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with Payroc," said Michael Amico, CEO of Konnectryx. "By combining the power of iPaaS with Payroc's payment platform, we provide our customers with an unparalleled offering that connects legacy and cloud-based systems, enhances data synchronization, and ultimately drives business growth."

The collaboration between Payroc and Konnectryx represents a shared commitment to customer-centric solutions that streamline processes, enhance business efficiency, and support growth in today's dynamic market landscape.

About Payroc:

Payroc is a leading people-first payments platform that offers secure, innovative payment processing solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Payroc empowers businesses to optimize their payment processes, drive growth, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. To learn more, please visit https://payroc.com/.

About Konnectryx:

Konnectryx is a team of consultants, developers, entrepreneurs, marketers, business process experts, and financial whizzes. For over 20 years, we've helped hundreds of companies solve their most challenging technological problems to achieve exceptional business improvements. To learn more, please visit https://konnectryx.com/.

Media Contact

Alex McCandless, Payroc, 4049077623, [email protected], https://payroc.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Payroc